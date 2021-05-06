QuickBuy’ For One-Taps Crypto Transactions Launched by WazirX

WazirX is India’s greatest crypto exchange. Started a couple of years ago in 2018, WazirX has grown to be the most entrusted exchange company in the Indian crypto market.

WazirX is a branch of Zhao’s Binance group, which today, is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange company, with its branches in over 180 countries.

WazirX along with Binance have recently announced a Blockchain India Fund worth $50 million USD in alignment with its vision of making cryptocurrencies accessible in India.

The company has just launched a new feature in its mobile application. The new feature introduced is the ‘QuickBuy’ feature.

The launch of this innovative feature is aimed to concentrate on the growing requirement of new crypto investors, create more awareness about safe crypto trading practices and to acquaint the Indian masses with this new type of currency trade.

Even though the growth of crypto adoption is rapid in India, millions of neutral public and potential crypto investors find it challenging to participate in crypto exchange. To solve this problem, the feature of QuickBuy is launched. QuickBuy will allow users to buy their first crypto without a glitch, quickly, and without any hidden charges.

QuickBuy option allows Indians to buy crypto not only in the fastest manner but also in the cheapest manner without any hidden charges.

A feature like QuickBuy in any exchange system has become the need of the hour as it will bridge the gap between adoption of the crypto currency and the masses. The largest crypto currency exchange in India has recently almost doubled its users from 1 million to 2 million between January 2021 and March 2021; the company registered another million in April 2021, increasing almost 3 million users in just 4 months. With features like QuickBuy, WazirX aims to get another 10 Million users to register themselves on to its platform within a span of next quarter.

With a total volume of $2.3 billion per month, WazieX is seen to be growing at an exponential pace. The company is witnessing a sharp growth in the number of new users joining everyday as well as its trading activity. WazirX has already acquired 1.75 billion users from India itself and is the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange company.

Founder and CEO of WazirX, Nischal Shetty, while making a statement said, “At WazirX, staying true to our customers and making crypto accessible to India is of utmost priority for us. Our low spread and highest liquidity in INR coupled with an easy-to-use interface are already unparalleled within the market. These factors are precisely the ones driving the customer footfall. Yet, we wish to take our customer experience a notch above with the launch of the QuickBuy feature. It will further streamline crypto transactions in India, thereby allowing millions of people to participate.”