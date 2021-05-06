Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Leaked With Colour, Model No, Before Launch

According to reports, Samsung will release the Galaxy Buds2 as a sequel to the Galaxy Buds+. For the last few days, these upcoming fully wireless earphones have been making headlines. More information about them is now available on the internet.

The colours of the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Buds2 have been revealed in a recent post by GalaxyClub. These upcoming earbuds will be available in the following four shades, according to the paper.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Colours And Model Number

Black

White

Purple

Green

The green colour version of the Galaxy Buds2 will balance the green colour choice of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3, according to the publication. According to the same article, the model number for these new earbuds is SM-R177.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is codenamed berry, according to previous news. These fully wireless earbuds will not have ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and will compete with earbuds that cost less than $100. They’ll be similar to the Galaxy Buds+ in appearance, albeit with a much bigger charging shell.

Finally, they are scheduled to debut in June. According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Buds2 may be released in July or August, along with the next-generation Samsung foldable.

