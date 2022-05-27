Quik.com’s .metaverse & .vr domains are a hit, here is how to mint yours today

The Metaverse and the Web3.0 are the two mega prospective elements on the internet of tomorrow and are growing faster than ever. The Metaverse industry is booming with projects built on artificial intelligence, Virtual and Augmented reality, and a plethora of other futuristic technology. Since it’s becoming a full-blown growing industry, why wouldn’t anyone want to be a part of it early on? Quik.com’s got a way for you to get into the web3 and Metaverse by getting yourself an NFT domain name, and here’s how you can get one for yourself.

Quik.com and NFT domain names

Quik.com is a booming marketplace for Crypto domains and provides a varied list of TLDs based on the Ethereum blockchain. The .Metaverse and .vr domain names have become a hit among NFT domain name enthusiasts and Quik.com provides an easy way for you to get one for yourself.

.Metaverse domains and .vr domains are NFT domains that end with the extensions above and are TLDs built on the Ethereum blockchain. By minting one, you will be able to use them on the Quik.com ecosystem for various purposes. NFT domain names are the building blocks of Web3 websites as they can be hosted on them. The Quik.com ecosystem introduces an extension for the Chrome browser that will allow you to utilize the IPFS to host decentralized websites on the web3 and browse them. Furthermore, it also provides a way for you to use the NFT domains to replace your crypto wallet address. This allows easier transactions since NFT domains as crypto addresses are way more compact than the default addresses. Read on to know how you can mint a .Metaverse or .vr domain name.

How to mint a .Metaverse or .vr domain on Quik.com

To mint an NFT domain name from the list of TLDs supported by Quik.com, you will need to go to the website and connect your metamask or trust wallet. Then you will be able to search for your preferred domain name. There are two possibilities. If your domain name is available and hasn’t been minted, you can choose the mint option and mint it by confirming the transaction on the wallet. After this, the NFT domain name becomes yours. If it isn’t available, you can buy it from the current owner on the P2P Quik.com marketplace.

Once you’ve minted the .Metaverse or .vr domain name, you will be able to use it or store it in your crypto wallet for as long as you want. It will remain yours until you sell it or transfer it to a new owner. The Quik.com ecosystem will allow you to host decentralized websites or use it as a replaced wallet address. More functionalities will come up as the ecosystem moves forward.

How are .vr and .Metaverse domain names beneficial.

Since the web3 domains will majorly be used for hosting decentralized websites on the web3, you will be able to put out amazing content on your decentralized website without worrying about a third-party intervention. Let’s say that you have yourself a .Metaverse domain name. You will be able to host a decentralized website on the Quik.com ecosystem, making you a part of the web3. Now you will be able to put out and generate content for the internet of tomorrow. Essentially, you become a part of the revolution, and Quik.com paves the way for you. Also, if you put out content related to the Metaverse, people on the web3 will easily find your content since your website ends with a .Metaverse TLD.

