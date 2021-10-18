Rainbow Six Extraction Will Be Out 0n January 20, 2022

In a recent blog post, publisher Ubisoft revealed January 20th as the first potential release date for Rainbow Six Extraction that experienced a major delay in 2020 like several other Ubisoft titles and was followed by a further delay in July this year. One of Ubisoft’s own news posts was published titled “Rainbow Six: Extraction Unleases Tactical Co-Op Action on January 20.

Ubisoft has potentially leaked that it will launch on January 20, 2022. While no official announcement has yet been made about the release, it is possible that Ubisoft is preparing for an unveiling. There is little reason to doubt that the new 20 January date is true. In this case, we can expect Ubisoft to announce new details about the game soon. An official Ubisoft blog post or other confirmation of a date on the company’s communications path is pending. A number of VGC updates and a blog post on the official website confirm that Rainbow Six: Extraction keeps its early release window for 2022, but a proper announcement is expected soon.

The original blog post was uploaded on June 12 of this year, and it seems that Ubisoft is updating it. It appears to be an update of an old blog post on Ubisoft’s website from popular gaming site VGC with a release date of January 2022, though it is not clear when that will happen.

A few months ago Ubisoft announced that it had delayed the launch of Rainbow Six: Extraction, forcing the game to abandon its earlier release date September 16 in favor of one for 2022. In recent days, however, there appears to have been an update to Ubisoft’s blog post, which was shared back in the summer, revealing that the delay occurred earlier this year. The game was originally scheduled for release in early 2020, but after a delay in June, Ubisoft announced it would be released on September 16, 2021. A month after the game was delayed, Ubisoft offered a 2022 launch window. At the time, the studio said 2022 was the new release window for Extractions.

The series upcoming title, Rainbow Six: Extraction, will be released for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, and Stadia. The release date for the game was announced in an update by Ubisoft developer and publisher Tom Clancy about the franchise after the announcement on E3 as it was posted on the Ubisoft website.

An update posted on the official Ubisoft website suggests that an official announcement is expected soon. Rainbow Six Extraction is still months away from the release window announced for January 2022, and the absence of a specific date from Ubisoft raises the question of whether any behind-the-scenes delays are being considered. Considering that the publisher has already released several new trailers that provide detailed insights into the game’s history, and some additions to the date on its website suggest that the game is on its way to release without further delay.