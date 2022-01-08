Rainbow Six Extraction Will Launch On Game Pass

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Game Pass, and we hope to see more Ubisoft games on the platform on the first day of the service. In addition to announcing that Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft also announced that the publisher’s game subscription service, Ubisoft+, will be coming to Xbox “in the future.” Ubisoft and Microsoft have announced that the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one of its releases later this month.

Rainbow Six Extraction launches on Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, as well as PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20, 2022. Rainbow Six Extraction will include 18 game operators at launch and an arsenal of weapons and gadgets to combat the alien invasion.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that Rainbow Six Extraction will be going to be a Day 1 release for the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members. Extraction will appear in Game Pass anyway, but Xbox players who want more Ubisoft games can opt for Ubisoft + when it launches. It is looking like game pass subscribers are getting an easy way to get their hand on the new sci-fi co-op based in the Siege universe.

Potential subscribers can access it through the Uplay platform for PC, Amazon Luna, or Google Stadia. It offers subscribers access to over 100 Ubisoft games at prices ranging from $ 15 to $ 18 per month. Ubisoft+ is already available on Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC, so if you’re interested in checking out the service before it hits Xbox, head over to one of those platforms to try it out. Currently available on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, Ubisoft+ costs €14.99/month.

Its Ubisoft + subscription service will hit the Xbox in the not too distant future, offering over 100 games on its own Game Pass-like subscription. Ubisoft announced Wednesday (January 5) that its Ubisoft + subscription service will arrive on Xbox consoles with its library of over 100 games such as Assassins Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenix Rising, and more. Ubisoft + was originally released for PC and includes access to over 100 Ubisoft games, including games like Far Cry 6, for $ 14.99 a month. Ubisoft +, which includes access to over 100 Ubisoft games for a single monthly fee, was first launched on PC.

pre-order Players will be able to unlock the equipment that will be included in the united front pack. This is relevant because players who like these two games can unlock the united front suit cosmetic pack. Of course, this also means that people can play with friends indefinitely on various game passes regardless of membership level. However, in order to unlock these bonuses, players need to pre-order and not play through Xbox Game Pass. Ubisoft is also offering the Buddy Pass, a system that allows players who had purchased the game to invite up to two other friends to join them for 14 days. For those looking to play with friends across multiple platforms, Extraction will also offer full cross-platform play at launch. Additionally, Extraction is a cross-platform game for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Rainbow Six Siege spin-off Rainbow Six Extraction builds on the tactical elements of the original game and applies them to the new team-based PvE experience. Teams of three players team up to fend off a wave of enemies, signaling the resurgence of alien-like species. Coming to the Ubisoft Store on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows PC, and Stadia, Extraction invites players to embark on PvE raids on alien enemies and attempt missions ranging from gathering information. Extraction is a Rainbow Six spinoff in which one to three players team up as special operators to infiltrate alien-infested areas, research, hunt aliens, retrieve any captured/downed teammates, and complete challenges. In a match, also known as an invasion, players complete missions in three different sub-areas of increasing difficulty.

The game is ready to launch on PS5 and PS4 alongside Xbox consoles. For Ubisoft, the publisher currently has several multiplayer games in development. Ubisoft has shared a variety of game trailers and revealed a lot of interesting info like there will be a lot of weapons and gadgets to choose from, which you can get your hands on 20th January.