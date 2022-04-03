Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolios soaring by more than 30% QoQ, strong gains in FY22

While markets struggled between escalated geopolitical tensions, mounting inflation, soaring commodities prices, a strong spike in appetite for havens, a firm dollar. A trajectory for monetary policy tightening since late February, Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio garnered a robust uptick. Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio has increased by a whopping 38% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while the gains were more than doubled on a year-on-year basis.

As per Trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio’s net worth stood at ₹33,753.92 crore as of March 31, 2022, rising by 38% from ₹24,449.2 crore of the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, the net worth jumped by a massive 102% year-on-year. Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stood at ₹16,727.16 crore as of March 31, 2021.

That said, Jhunjhunwala has made strong gains in the first three months of 2022 even when a broader market was volatile. Jhunjhunwala, known as the “King of Bull Market” or “Warren Buffet of India”, currently has 37 shares on the Indian stock exchanges.

Titan’s favorite stock is the largest bull in his portfolio. Of his total net worth, his holdings in Titan amount to ₹11,407.1 crore according to the latest data.

At the same time, his holding in Star Health and Allied Insurance is second highest ₹7,483 crore, followed by Metro Brands at ₹2,373.7 crore, Tata Motors kl ₹1,731.5 crore, Crisil kl ₹1,320.4 crore, and escorts at ₹SEK 1,086.7 million.

Other Stocks

Companies such as Fortis Healthcare, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Delta Corp, Nazara Technologies, Rallis India, SAIL, Jubilant Pharmova, Tata Communications, Jubilant Ingrevia, Aptech, NALCO and TV18 Broadcast. These are some of the other shares he has in its portfolio valuation from above ₹180 million to almost ₹SEK 910 million.

Other shares are Karur Vysya Bank, Agro Tech Foods, Va Tech Wabag, Geojit Financial Services, Dishman Carbogen, Edelweiss Financial Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wockhardt, Anant Raj, Indiabulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Man Infraconstruction, Orient Cement, Bilcare, Autoline Industries and Prozone Intu Properties. With holdings valued at more than ₹7 crore to almost ₹SEK 175 million.

Jhunjhunwala’s holdings are diversified into sectors such as real estate, pharmaceuticals, banks, finance, construction, telecom, steel, automobiles and accessories, cement, infrastructure, metals, hotels, hospitality and media and entertainment.

On Friday, Trendlyne data showed that Jhunjhunwala’s net worth rose ₹ 34,268.24 crore – an increase of more than 1.5% on the first day of FY23 compared to the previous month.

Analyst for Dalal Street

On April 1, BSE Sensex closed at 59,276.69 up by 708.18 points or 1.21%. Nifty 50 settled at 17,670.45 higher by 205.70 points or 1.18%. Both benchmarks have made 3-4% gains this week.

The potential to stay flexible and sustain the upside stick stays a near-term possibility for Indian markets despite uncertainties fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stubbornly higher inflation.

“For FY 23 the prospects for financials, IT, telecom, capital goods, and pharma look good. FMCG, cement, and autos are likely to face margin pressure. Crude at $104 is a short-term positive,” Vijayakumar added.