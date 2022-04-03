OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro gets a massive discount

Following the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India last week, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones have received yet another price cut. Though the OnePlus 10 Pro provides significant upgrades, notably in the camera arena, the OnePlus 9 series is also worth considering if you’re seeking high-end hardware.

Discounts you get with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Both devices use Hasselblad-tuned cameras and are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both smartphones were reduced in price by Rs 5,000 before the introduction of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, and they are now reduced by another Rs 5,000.

The OnePlus 9 5G is currently priced at Rs 40,599 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 45,599 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage edition. Customers may choose from three different colors: Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Specification and Features

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, costs Rs 54,999 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 59,199 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black are the three colors offered for the phone. The normal OnePlus 9 was previously available in the country for Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999. The Pro model is priced at Rs 59,999, while the basic variant is priced at Rs 64,999.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro both have 120Hz screens, although the former has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (24001080 pixels) AMOLED display while the latter has a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution.

Both include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

A 48-megapixel main camera with EIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera comprises the OnePlus 9’s triple rear camera system.

For selfies, the OnePlus 9 sports a 16-megapixel shooter with EIS.

The Pro model, on the other hand, features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. Both gadgets are capable of 65W quick charging.

Conclusion:

The new discount price especially comes after OnePlus launched its newest flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. Although, talking about the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro is one among the best flagships so far. And with the newest discount pricing, you will definitely be getting an all-rounder package for the price.

Even though, the chipset inside the smartphone is from previous years but for the price and its software you can definitely think about considering this as a great all-rounder.

