Apple to launch MacBook Air by second half of 2022

Apple, situated in Cupertino, California, is apparently working on a 13.6-inch MacBook Air that will be released in the second half of 2022. According to display industry expert Ross Young, the next MacBook Air will have a slightly bigger 13.6-inch display than the present 13.3-inch model.

The new MacBook Air is projected to be smaller and lighter, and it may be available in colors comparable to the 24-inch iMac, such as blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple. In addition, rather than black, it may have off-white bezels and a corresponding off-white keyboard.

The MacBook Air 2022 will have USB C connections, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, compatibility for multiple external displays, and a MagSafe charging connector. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth recently introduced a newly rebuilt MacBook Pro in 14- and 16-inch sizes, driven by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max – the first pro CPUs created for the Mac.

According to the business, the MacBook Pro boasts unprecedented processor, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on batteries or plugged in, as well as incredible battery life. The new MacBook Pro also has a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, a plethora of sophisticated connection ports, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the greatest audio system in a laptop. — The IANS.

What else we know about Apple MacBook Air 2022

According to leaker Dylandkt, Apple may be intending to abandon the “Air” designation once more, reverting to the solitary “MacBook” name. It’s unclear whether this will happen, but it’s a possibility given that Apple did the same thing with the now-discontinued 12-inch MacBook.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a hypothetical 2023 15-inch MacBook built after the 13-inch MacBook Air might abandon the “Air” label, implying a return to the “MacBook” series.

The keyboard on the MacBook Air is believed to be comparable to that on the MacBook Pro, featuring full-size function keys. Apple turned the whole keyboard black on the MacBook Pro, including the area beneath the keys. Apple could do the same for the MacBook Air, but only in white.

Apple is discontinuing the wedge-shaped form of the MacBook Air, and the next-generation model will not have a tapered appearance. Current MacBook Air models are bulkier in the rear and taper to a slimmer design in the front, but Apple will instead adopt a more MacBook Pro-like design with a consistent shape.

The upcoming MacBook Air will be slimmer and lighter than the present model, with design cues from both the MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac.

According to rumors, the machine will have narrow off-white bezels and a corresponding off-white keyboard, with the chassis available in a variety of iMac-like hues.

