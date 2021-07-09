Rare Nintendo Game ‘Zelda’ Sells For Over $ 100,000 At Auction

A rare copy of The Legend of Zelda was sold in April for more than $110,000, a ridiculous price fueled by the existence of a tiny box that hung on the back of his iconic platformer box. It is safe to say that the latest copy of Heritage Auctions “The Legend of Zelda, in all of its sealed glory, will a fair share more than most of the cars on the road today. There was a time when no one could have imagined that a copy of Zelda would fetch $100,000 or less, but 35 years later that is exactly the scenario.

This specific game is not from the first production of The Legend of Zelda and only a single copy of the game is known. A Zelda – variant copy, nicknamed “NES-R – for several months in late 1987, but was replaced in 1988 by the “REV – variant according to Heritage Auctions. As a result, this game is extremely rare and probably the rarest form of Zelda that has ever been purchased.

Auction bids for copies of Zelda at Heritage Auctions were not negligible, and Nintendo rarities sold for much more. A prototype of the Nintendo PlayStation console was sold at auction last year for $360,000, and a rare sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES was sold at auction in April for more than $660,000.

In terms of its condition, the game was rated 94 by video game expert Wata Games. It was rated 90 by Wata, one of the best-known game rating companies. Early games were stamped with a round quality stamp, while later games were stamped with an oval seal. The first game came with round quality stamps, the later game with oval seals.

Super Mario Bros. Nintendo is one of the world’s most iconic video games franchises. Well-preserved copies of the original game are highly sought after by collectors. Arsenal-worn, unopened, test-published copy of “Super Mario Bros. ” sold in February for $100,150, making it the most expensive video game ever sold. The game was released in 1985 and was part of an exclusive series of Nintendo games published in New York and Los Angeles before the Nintendo Entertainment System was launched in North America.

This description should not come as a surprise to any game collector who is familiar with the production history of game cartridges. Old school video games have become increasingly popular collectibles in recent years. An NES cartridge from 1987 was offered for sale on an auction website. In the fast-growing world of video game collecting, it is a rarity to have a copy in its original case. The special thing about a game that is listed for signature auction is that it is factory sealed in plastic packaging.

This is the crazy world we live in, populated by people who buy exotic cartridges for super pricey sums. Although there are many console games out there, it is the rarer Nintendo games or games published in limited numbers that tend to be the most expensive.