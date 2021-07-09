Oppo reveals its global plan for updating its current smartphones to ColorOS 11

The newest version of OPPO’s mobile software is ColorOS 11. It was released in September 2020 and is based on Android 11. Since then, the firm has started distributing this software to eligible handsets via an OTA system update. The company announces its monthly update strategy at the beginning of each month. With the start of a new month, OPPO has revealed the ColorOS 11 worldwide update plan for July 2021.
Only one smartphone will enter the ColorOS 11 Beta program in July 2021, according to OPPO Care’s official Twitter account. On the other side, ColorOS 11 Stable will not be available for any new phones this month. In a nutshell, smartphones that have already gotten the stable and beta versions will continue to receive them for the rest of the month. Here’s the complete list.
ColorOS 11 Beta July 2021 Update Plan
- Ongoing
OPPO Reno (India)
- From July 28
OPPO K3 (India)
ColorOS 11 Stable July 2021 Update Plan
- Ongoing
- OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition
All Regions
- OPPO Find X2 Pro
- Europe
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Netherlands
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Find X2
- Europe
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Romania
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Find X2 Neo
- Europe
- Netherlands
- France
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Find X2 Lite
- Europe
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Portugal
- Spain
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G
- Europe
- Portugal
- Italy
- Switzerland
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Luxembourg
- Ireland
- Moldova
- Romania
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 4 Pro 4G
- Europe
- Ukraine
- Turkey
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 4 5G
- Europe
- France
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Portugal
- Spain
- Germany
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Belgium
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 4 4G
- Europe
- Poland
- Turkey
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 4 Z 5G
- Europe
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Luxembourg
- Ireland
- Poland
- Romania
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 4 F
All Regions
- OPPO Reno 4 Lite
- Europe
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Romania
- Moldova
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G
All Regions
- OPPO Reno 3 Pro 4G
- Europe
- Ukraine
- Turkey
- Romania
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno3 4G
- Europe
- Turkey
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Asia and Others
- OPPO Reno 3 A
All Regions
- OPPO Reno 2
All Regions
- OPPO Reno 2 Z
All Regions
- OPPO Reno 2 F
All Regions
- OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
All Regions
- OPPO Reno Z
All Regions
- OPPO F17 Pro
All Regions
- OPPO F17
All Regions
- OPPO F15
All Regions
- Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition
All Regions
- OPPO F11 Pro
All Regions
- OPPO F11
All Regions
- OPPO A93
All Regions
- OPPO A92
All Regions
- OPPO A91
- Europe
- Kazakhstan
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Germany
- Portugal
- United Kingdom
- Asia and Others
- OPPO A73 5G
All Regions
- OPPO A73
- Europe
- Belgium
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- OPPO A72
- Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Romania
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Belgium
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Portugal
- Spain
- Netherlands
- United Kingdom
- Asia and Others
- OPPO A53
- India
- Indonesia
- OPPO A52
- Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Belgium
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Asia and Others
- OPPO A9 2020
All Regions
- OPPO A9
All Regions
- OPPO A5 2020
All Regions
However, the above-mentioned update schedule is only applicable to unlocked versions of the devices listed. Users will need to verify with their operators about carrier models. Finally, the OPPO A5 2020 and OPPO A9 2020 with 3GB RAM are not eligible for the ColorOS 11 upgrade.
Also Read:
- OnePlus to merge mobile Operating System with Oppo’s ColorOS
- New leaks speculates OnePlus & Oppo to bring new “Find X series” flagship smartphone
- Computer code in Kaseya attack avoided Russian systems
- Why Different Sectors Are Embracing Blockchain Technology
- Apple co-founder Woznaik shows support for right to repair