Oppo reveals its global plan for updating its current smartphones to ColorOS 11

The newest version of OPPO’s mobile software is ColorOS 11. It was released in September 2020 and is based on Android 11. Since then, the firm has started distributing this software to eligible handsets via an OTA system update. The company announces its monthly update strategy at the beginning of each month. With the start of a new month, OPPO has revealed the ColorOS 11 worldwide update plan for July 2021.

Only one smartphone will enter the ColorOS 11 Beta program in July 2021, according to OPPO Care’s official Twitter account. On the other side, ColorOS 11 Stable will not be available for any new phones this month. In a nutshell, smartphones that have already gotten the stable and beta versions will continue to receive them for the rest of the month. Here’s the complete list.

ColorOS 11 Beta July 2021 Update Plan

Ongoing

OPPO Reno (India)

From July 28

OPPO K3 (India)

ColorOS 11 Stable July 2021 Update Plan

Ongoing

OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

All Regions

OPPO Find X2 Pro

Europe Switzerland Belgium France Italy Spain Germany United Kingdom Netherlands Asia and Others

OPPO Find X2

Europe Spain Switzerland Netherlands Turkey Ukraine Romania Asia and Others

OPPO Find X2 Neo

Europe Netherlands France Spain Switzerland Italy Germany United Kingdom Asia and Others

OPPO Find X2 Lite

Europe Netherlands Switzerland France Germany Portugal Spain Italy United Kingdom Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G

Europe Portugal Italy Switzerland France Germany Spain Belgium Netherlands United Kingdom Luxembourg Ireland Moldova Romania Poland Russia Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 4G

Europe Ukraine Turkey Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 4 5G

Europe France Switzerland Italy Portugal Spain Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Belgium Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 4 4G

Europe Poland Turkey Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 4 Z 5G

Europe France Italy Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Switzerland Belgium Portugal Luxembourg Ireland Poland Romania Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 4 F

All Regions

OPPO Reno 4 Lite

Europe Turkey Ukraine Poland Romania Moldova Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G

All Regions

OPPO Reno 3 Pro 4G

Europe Ukraine Turkey Romania Poland Russia Asia and Others

OPPO Reno3 4G

Europe Turkey Poland Ukraine Russia Asia and Others

OPPO Reno 3 A

All Regions

OPPO Reno 2

All Regions

OPPO Reno 2 Z

All Regions

OPPO Reno 2 F

All Regions

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

All Regions

OPPO Reno Z

All Regions

OPPO F17 Pro

All Regions

OPPO F17

All Regions

OPPO F15

All Regions

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition

All Regions

OPPO F11 Pro

All Regions

OPPO F11

All Regions

OPPO A93

All Regions

OPPO A92

All Regions

OPPO A91

Europe Kazakhstan Russia Ukraine Germany Portugal United Kingdom Asia and Others

OPPO A73 5G

All Regions

OPPO A73

Europe Belgium Germany Italy Spain

OPPO A72

Europe Poland Russia Romania Turkey Ukraine Belgium France Germany Italy Luxembourg Portugal Spain Netherlands United Kingdom Asia and Others

OPPO A53

India Indonesia

OPPO A52

Europe Poland Russia Turkey Ukraine Belgium Germany Italy Spain Netherlands Asia and Others

OPPO A9 2020

All Regions

OPPO A9

All Regions

OPPO A5 2020

All Regions

However, the above-mentioned update schedule is only applicable to unlocked versions of the devices listed. Users will need to verify with their operators about carrier models. Finally, the OPPO A5 2020 and OPPO A9 2020 with 3GB RAM are not eligible for the ColorOS 11 upgrade.

SOURCE.

Also Read: