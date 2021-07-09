Oppo reveals its global plan for updating its current smartphones to ColorOS 11

Log In Register
Adersh Unni Krishnan
MobileTechTrending
Image Credits: GizmoChina

The newest version of OPPO’s mobile software is ColorOS 11. It was released in September 2020 and is based on Android 11. Since then, the firm has started distributing this software to eligible handsets via an OTA system update. The company announces its monthly update strategy at the beginning of each month. With the start of a new month, OPPO has revealed the ColorOS 11 worldwide update plan for July 2021.

Only one smartphone will enter the ColorOS 11 Beta program in July 2021, according to OPPO Care’s official Twitter account. On the other side, ColorOS 11 Stable will not be available for any new phones this month. In a nutshell, smartphones that have already gotten the stable and beta versions will continue to receive them for the rest of the month. Here’s the complete list.

ColorOS 11 Beta July 2021 Update Plan

  • Ongoing

OPPO Reno (India)

  • From July 28

OPPO K3 (India)

ColorOS 11 Stable July 2021 Update Plan

  • Ongoing
  • OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

All Regions

  • OPPO Find X2 Pro
  1. Europe
  2. Switzerland
  3. Belgium
  4. France
  5. Italy
  6. Spain
  7. Germany
  8. United Kingdom
  9. Netherlands
  10. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Find X2
  1. Europe
  2. Spain
  3. Switzerland
  4. Netherlands
  5. Turkey
  6. Ukraine
  7. Romania
  8. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Find X2 Neo
  1. Europe
  2. Netherlands
  3. France
  4. Spain
  5. Switzerland
  6. Italy
  7. Germany
  8. United Kingdom
  9. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Find X2 Lite
  1. Europe
  2. Netherlands
  3. Switzerland
  4. France
  5. Germany
  6. Portugal
  7. Spain
  8. Italy
  9. United Kingdom
  10. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G
  1. Europe
  2. Portugal
  3. Italy
  4. Switzerland
  5. France
  6. Germany
  7. Spain
  8. Belgium
  9. Netherlands
  10. United Kingdom
  11. Luxembourg
  12. Ireland
  13. Moldova
  14. Romania
  15. Poland
  16. Russia
  17. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 4 Pro 4G
  1. Europe
  2. Ukraine
  3. Turkey
  4. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 4 5G
  1. Europe
  2. France
  3. Switzerland
  4. Italy
  5. Portugal
  6. Spain
  7. Germany
  8. Netherlands
  9. United Kingdom
  10. Belgium
  11. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 4 4G
  1. Europe
  2. Poland
  3. Turkey
  4. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 4 Z 5G
  1. Europe
  2. France
  3. Italy
  4. Germany
  5. Netherlands
  6. United Kingdom
  7. Switzerland
  8. Belgium
  9. Portugal
  10. Luxembourg
  11. Ireland
  12. Poland
  13. Romania
  14. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 4 F

All Regions

  • OPPO Reno 4 Lite
  1. Europe
  2. Turkey
  3. Ukraine
  4. Poland
  5. Romania
  6. Moldova
  7. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G

All Regions

  • OPPO Reno 3 Pro 4G
  1. Europe
  2. Ukraine
  3. Turkey
  4. Romania
  5. Poland
  6. Russia
  7. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno3 4G
  1. Europe
  2. Turkey
  3. Poland
  4. Ukraine
  5. Russia
  6. Asia and Others
  • OPPO Reno 3 A

All Regions

  • OPPO Reno 2

All Regions

  • OPPO Reno 2 Z

All Regions

  • OPPO Reno 2 F

All Regions

  • OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

All Regions

  • OPPO Reno Z

All Regions

  • OPPO F17 Pro

All Regions

  • OPPO F17

All Regions

  • OPPO F15

All Regions

  • Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition

All Regions

  • OPPO F11 Pro

All Regions

  • OPPO F11

All Regions

  • OPPO A93

All Regions

  • OPPO A92

All Regions

  • OPPO A91
  1. Europe
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Russia
  4. Ukraine
  5. Germany
  6. Portugal
  7. United Kingdom
  8. Asia and Others
  • OPPO A73 5G

All Regions

  • OPPO A73
  1. Europe
  2. Belgium
  3. Germany
  4. Italy
  5. Spain
  • OPPO A72
  1. Europe
  2. Poland
  3. Russia
  4. Romania
  5. Turkey
  6. Ukraine
  7. Belgium
  8. France
  9. Germany
  10. Italy
  11. Luxembourg
  12. Portugal
  13. Spain
  14. Netherlands
  15. United Kingdom
  16. Asia and Others
  • OPPO A53
  1. India
  2. Indonesia
  • OPPO A52
  1. Europe
  2. Poland
  3. Russia
  4. Turkey
  5. Ukraine
  6. Belgium
  7. Germany
  8. Italy
  9. Spain
  10. Netherlands
  11. Asia and Others
  • OPPO A9 2020

All Regions

  • OPPO A9

All Regions

  • OPPO A5 2020

All Regions

However, the above-mentioned update schedule is only applicable to unlocked versions of the devices listed. Users will need to verify with their operators about carrier models. Finally, the OPPO A5 2020 and OPPO A9 2020 with 3GB RAM are not eligible for the ColorOS 11 upgrade.

SOURCE.

