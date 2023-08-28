Rayquaza Raid Guide: Strengths, Counters and Weakness

Raiding within the Pokemon Go Community has solidified its place as one of the game’s most beloved features. It’s an avenue where Trainers unite, aiming to take down and capture mighty Pokemon. This collective effort, coupled with the allure of securing Legendary Pokemon, adds to the appeal of this gameplay. Among these Legendary beings, Rayquaza stands tall, a revered figure from the third generation of the franchise. Completing the Mega Rayquaza raid is not a walk in the park. But with the rayquaza weakness and counters below, you’ll be able to complete the raid in no time.

Rayquaza Weakness & Strengths

Understanding Rayquaza’s weaknesses & Strengths could be your gateway to victory. With its fusion of Dragon and Flying types, Rayquaza flaunts resistance against a lineup of attacks. Say no to Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ground, and Grass-type moves – they are your worst enemies in this battle.

Ground and Grass-type attacks are particularly ineffectual against Rayquaza, landing with only 39% of their usual power. So, remember this mantra: these attack types are a no-go in this encounter.

Rayquaza’s weakness is Ice-type. This Pokemon cowers in front of Ice-type moves, a glaring double weakness. Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks also chip away at Rayquaza’s strength. While these types suffice as pretty decent options, Ice types reign supreme, maximizing your damage output.

Don’t forget about Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). If your Pokemon’s type aligns with the attack type, you’re in for bonus damage.

Rayquaza Counters and More

Your triumphant moment hinges on the power of Ice-type Pokemon. Equip your team with Mega Glalie and Mega Abomasnow, unleashing their icy fury. This not only amplifies your Ice types’ strength but also bolsters your fellow Trainers wielding these creatures. Reserve Mega Dragons for the scenario where Mega Ice types aren’t an option, given Dragons’ inherent vulnerability.

Your arsenal should include the likes of Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Jynx, Mewtwo with Ice Beam, and the stalwart Avalugg or its Hisuian counterpart, along with Kyurem to take advantage of rayquaza weakness.

Make the most of Rayquaza’s double vulnerability to Ice-type attacks. Choose Ice-type Pokemon that not only maximize STAB but also unleash rapid, high-damage assaults.

Rayquaza Stats and Moves

A victorious raid rewards you with a shot at catching the legendary Rayquaza. The potential catch is potent, but let’s delve into the specifics:

Raid Boss CP: 49,808

CP range for catching Rayquaza: 2102-2191

Weather Boost CP (Windy) for catching Rayquaza: 2627-2739

Max Rayquaza CP: 4336

As for its moveset, we suggest Dragon Tail (Fast, Dragon) paired with Breaking Swipe (Charged, Dragon, Legacy) and Hurricane (Charged, Flying, Legacy). Here’s the lowdown on Rayquaza’s moves:

Rayquaza Fast Moves:

Air Slash (Flying)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Rayquaza Charged Moves:

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Ancient Power (Rock)

Breaking Swipe (Legacy, Dragon)

Hurricane (Legacy, Flying)

Outrage (Dragon)

In conclusion, on your quest to defeat Mega Rayquaza, remember that persistence, strategy and teamwork are your allies. This Legendary Pokemon is a prize worth the challenge. So, assemble your team, exploit the rayquaza weakness, and start raiding with confidence.

