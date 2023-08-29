This Android Phone’s Display Offers Enhanced Comfort Over iPhone 14

For many years, Apple’s iPhone series has been among the best flagship phones. This is true not just in terms of pricing, but also in terms of features and overall quality.

On the other hand, Android has been fiercely battling with Apple iPhones as of late. Currently, there are numerous flagship smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, and other companies that are directly competing with iPhones.

We’re not here to debate whether the phone is the greatest or to pit Android against the iPhone, but this Android device can best the most recent iPhone 14 series.

You did read that correctly. We’re not just going to make a side-by-side comparison here; rather, we’re bringing this story to the attention of those who get headaches from staring at their phone screens late at night.

You may experience nausea when using your phone at night if you have pulse-width modulation. Many phone manufacturers, including Apple, have failed to address this problem.

However, the Android manufacturer Honor has found a solution with their Honor 90 smartphone. Let’s examine in detail what Honor has to give in this situation.

This Android Phone Takes Over Apple iPhone with it’s Amazing Display

The Honor 90 smartphone is one of the best in the Android market because it offers not only fantastic features right out of the box but also fantastic features for people who are sensitive to Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM).

This makes the Honor 90 a fantastic phone with a great display and a great nighttime reading and research phone because it has the best 3840Hz PWM display.

This demonstrates that the new Honor 90 smartphone has a specialized display that was created in-house and includes unique PWM Dimming characteristics, reducing eye strain while working at night. Let’s examine this PWM dimming in more detail.

Unveiling the Tech Behind Smartphone Screens: A Deep Dive into LED Dynamics

Every day, we use our smartphones innumerable times, but have you ever wondered what magic lies beneath those gorgeous screens? Everything comes down to those tiny Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), which turn on and off to provide life to our screens, whether they are Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs), which are more common, or Liquid Crystal screens (LCDs).

OLED displays, which provide vivid pictures, have assumed center stage in the world of premium phones. But have you ever thought about how LEDs operate? Consider them as digital actors that lack the analog signal’s 0%–100% gradient and are either entirely black (0) or fully lighted (1).

Curiously, the LEDs don’t fade in and out when you change the brightness of your screen; instead, they alter how long they remain on for.

PWM dimming is the term used to describe this phenomenon. Your eyes believe the screen is always bright when the flicker speed is high. A slower flicker rate, on the other hand, can strain your eyes, causing headaches and even nausea. A torch rapidly flickering in a dark room is uncomfortable for the eyes. However, if the frequency of the flicker is high enough, your brain adjusts and the light appears steady.

The Bright Spark of the Android Phone: A Game-Changing PWM Rate

Enter the Honor 90, causing a stir with its amazing 3,840Hz PWM rate. This figure is startlingly sixteen times faster than premium Samsung models like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it is almost eight times faster than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. What is the secret behind this rate? Particularly while using the phone at lower brightness levels, it considerably lessens eye strain and headaches.

That’s not all, though. The main focus of the Honor 90 is to improve your visual experience. With its Circadian Night Display feature, the screen offers a level of comfort rarely found in other smartphones by adjusting its brightness in according to its surrounding.

Source: Digital Trends

