Realme 7 and Realme 7 pro launching in India on 3rd September

Realme has been launching some great phones lately. And the latest in its mid-range lineup will be the Realme 7 and Realme 7 pro which will launch in India on 12:30 pm, 3rd September realme confirmed. With the launch just around the corner, let’s take a look at a speculated specification list of both the devices.

Well, it is pretty much confirmed that both the devices will come with an ultra-fast 65 Watt charging and a hole-punch display. Its almost confirmed that these devices would be a substantial upgrade over the Realme 6 series of devices.

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro specifications and price

At this point, nothing about the specifications of the Realme 7 and 7 Pro is confirmed. The devices have been hyped a lot, and even Madhav sheth has changed his name on twitter to faster 7 to add to all this.

On a Twitter post, Madhav Sheth created a poll on, in-display fingerprint sensors and side-mounted ones. And obviously, the side-mounted scanner was voted out. Though it’s not sure, the devices might feature an in-display scanner and consequently an AMOLED panel.

As you can see on the poster, the 65-watt charging is confirmed. And possibly Realme won’t cut it down on the non-pro version. The Realme 6 and 6 Pro are available now for Rs 14,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

So, the pricing of the 7 series might be higher by a good margin. They could also cut down the price on the Realme 6 series and price the 7 series similar to last-gen. The specs of the Realme 7 series devices seem compelling. But how these devices will perform in the Indian market ultimately depends on their price.

If they can nail the pricing of the 7 series then with the AMOLED display and 65-watts charging they can cannibalize the sales of all other companies at this price. Xiaomi, that is well-known for its competitively priced devices might get a tough competition.

