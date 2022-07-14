Realme expected to launch new AIoT products including Watch 3, PC monitor and more

Realme is planning for something new again to bring a new bang into the Indian market. The launch hinted by the brand is said to be named “Pad X” and “Watch 3”. Although the company is also on confirmed plans to launch its new range of products in the Asian country on 26th of July as well. The timing for the event will start from 12:30 PM and if you check the page or even the tweet by Realme, they call it the ever “1st 5G-LED AIoT Launch”

Although the names which we have mentioned above including the Pad X as well as the Watch 3 were taken from the floating around rumors for a few months. However, the company has now come up with a new set of confirmations about the products via its Twitter platform and also confirmed that the launch will be held in support of Flipkart. After opening Flipkart, we get furthermore confirmation which says that the new product will be making its way to the users on the 26th of July this year.

#HeyCreatives, are you ready to give your imagination a boost like never before? Keep your eyes glued to #realme’s 1st 5G- Led AIoT Launch that’ll take your creativity to an all new high💯 Launching at 12:30 PM, 26th July. Know more: https://t.co/ePdauIvA69 pic.twitter.com/yHe6yL3Rbx — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 14, 2022

Realme Pad X and Realme Watch 3

There have been many rumors floating around about the Realme Pad X. Although it was already launched before in China back in May itself. For the people who aren’t aware, the Realme Pad X is a popular newly started tablet range that was brought to the market to provide a best-in-class Android experience for us.

The new-looking tablet was launched for the pricing of $193 for the base variant which comes in the configuration of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of Storage option and then the next higher variant, which comes in the configuration of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option came with a price of $237.

Now covering the next product, which is the Realme Watch 3 will be the new addition to the entire smartwatch lineup. Sadly, the only confirmed thing we know so far about the smartwatch is that the upcoming Watch 3 will be coming with a Bluetooth Calling facility too.

A PC Monitor Confirmed?

We all saw Realme getting indulged towards bringing a new set of lineups of smartphones, audio products, power banks, and even laptops! But, now Realme will be adding a new lineup of its PC Monitor as well. As of now, the only thing we know so far is that the brand will be focusing on bringing different design sets for the monitors for us.

Also Read: