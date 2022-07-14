Ex CIA engineer convicted for sending classified hacking tools, info to WikiLeaks

On July 13, an ex-Central Intelligence Agency engineer Joshua Schulte was convicted on all nine charges he faced resulted from the agency history’s single largest leak, by a New York jury. Reports referred to Schulte as ‘abrasive,’ and was arrested in the year 2018. At first, he was convicted with the possession of child pornography, and remains in prison since then.

The files and data, dubbed Vault 7, circulated in 2017 by Wikileaks, brought out a range of ways and exploits that the agency used to hack devices of its targets. These devices included Apple or Android phones, computers, along with smart televisions.

Tammy Thorp, a spokesperson for CIA stated how this verdict provides the affirmation of the fact that maintenance of the ‘security’ of the US’s ‘cyber capabilities of the utmost importance.’ Further, he emphasised on its importance for the citizens’s security and to the CIA’s ‘against adversaries abroad.’

“As set forth in the trial, unauthorized disclosures not only jeopardize US personnel and operations, but also equip our adversaries with tools and information to do us harm.”

According to the report, Schulte worked at the OSB – Operations Support Branch. This was where he apparently developed hacking tools through the quick turn of prototypes into real exploits which could track or steal data from the devices of the targets. Further, it stated how investigators got hold of proof against him through his lapses in security such passwords stored on his phone for the access to the storage.

Additionally, it specifies the trouble investigators faced to gather the documents of Vault 7. This was as it was still classified even when it was leaked, and was publicly available online. This led to the officials to download the cache through Wifi at a Starbucks to a new laptop.

More charges were filed later that alleged he directly stole classified national defence data and sent to WikiLeaks. Two years ago, the government first tried to prosecute him, which concluded in a mistrial. This was as a jury convicted Schulte on contempt of court charges. This led to the second trial which ended a while back, where he chose to represent himself. The charges on him are linked to stealing, gathering and transmitting classified information. Owing to the resolution of his previous charges still pending, he has not yet got a sentence.

According to another report, prosecutors stated how the ex-CIA engineer conducted these activities as revenge on the CIA. Reportedly, he felt neglected and disrespected regarding his complaints connected to the work environment.