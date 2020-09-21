Realme Narzo series launched today in India: Specs and price

Realme is well known for its value for money budget devices. Adding to their already great lineup of budget smartphones, the company launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20, Narzo 20A in India. The devices will be coming with Android 11 and Realme 2.0 skin out of the box. The launch started at 12:30 pm today and is live while I am writing this. Let’s take a look at the specifications and prices of these devices.

Realme Narzo 20 A specifications

The Narzo 20 A is nothing too special. It is more of an entry-level device and comes with a snapdragon 665 processor, HD+ display, and triple camera setup. It also has a 5000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Reame Narzo 20 A will be priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 for 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications and Price

The device comes with an Helio G85 processor and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The company claims that the device will be capable of high-intensity gaming. It also covers the optics front well by using a 48MP camera that has AI. Narzo 20 also has an ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree lens and a macro lens for close up shots. It also has 18 Watt fast charging and reverse charging. Realme Narzo 20 will be priced at 10,499 and 11,499 for 4GB+64GB and 4+128, respectively.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications and Price

Realme has done well with the pro version. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor that will provide an even better gaming experience than the Narzo 20. It also comes with an Ultra smooth 6.5inch Full HD+ 90Hz panel.

The device sports a 48 Mp Quad camera setup with a 119-degree Ultrawide setup, 4MP macro sensor, and a portrait camera on the optics front. It also comes with a superfast 65-Watts charger that can juice up the device in just 38 minutes. Realme Narzo 20 Pro 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively

What are your thoughts on the pricing of the new Realme devices? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you enjoyed our content do like and share it with your friends.

Read: APPLE A14 BIONIC CHIP V/s SNAPDRAGON 865+ SoC in AnTuTu BENCHMARK TEST: APPLE LOST THIS TIME!