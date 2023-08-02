Reddit Successfully Defends User Privacy: Not Required to Disclose Identities of Torrenting Admissions

Film companies have faced yet another setback in their efforts to unveil the identities of anonymous Reddit users discussing piracy. A federal court ruling on Saturday dismissed a subpoena that sought to reveal users’ names and other personal information, citing Reddit’s First Amendment rights as a basis for the decision.

In this case, the plaintiffs are twenty well-known movie producers attempting to establish that Internet service provider Grande should be held accountable for its subscribers’ copyright infringement, alleging that the ISP turns a blind eye to piracy on its network. It’s important to note that Reddit is not directly involved in the copyright dispute. However, the film companies filed a motion to compel Reddit to comply with a subpoena that demanded the release of “basic account information, including IP address registration and logs from 1/1/2016 to present, name, email address, and other account registration details” for six users who had written comments on Reddit threads in 2011 and 2018.

“The issue is whether that discovery is permissible despite the users’ right to speak anonymously under the First Amendment,” stated US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in her ruling opposing the film copyright holders’ claims. The court has rejected their motion because it failed to establish a compelling need for unmasking the identities of users identities outweigh their First Amendment right to anonymous speech.

Judge Beeler’s Second Ruling on Anonymous Reddit Users’ Identities

This marks the second instance where Judge Beeler has ruled against the film companies’ efforts to unveil anonymous Reddit users. In late April, she had already quashed a similar subpoena involving a different group of Reddit users.

Film companies, such as After II Movie LLC, Bodyguard Productions, Hitman 2 Productions, Millennium Funding, Nikola Productions, Rambo V Productions, and Dallas Buyers Club LLC, have sought the identities of Reddit users. In a recent ruling by Judge Beeler on Saturday, it was mentioned that these companies sought the identities of two users who discussed torrenting on Grande’s network in 2018.

“In a 2018 Reddit thread titled “Texas ISP [Grande] slams music biz for trying to turn it into a ‘copyright cop,'” user roboweiner says, “I have Grande and torrent a lot. Always thought it was pretty cool of them not to snitch.” User SquirtyBottoms said, “[l]ike everyone else, I miss Grande, and I’m stuck with Spectrum or AT&T in my area. I use Spectrum. Those fuckers have turned my connection off completely on one occasion and would not turn it back on until I agreed to stop pirating media.”

The companies involved in the case requested the identities of four users who posted comments in a thread back in 2011. One of the users stated, “I have grande. No issues with torrent or bandwidth caps,” while another user on Reddit wrote, “I have torrented like a motherfucker all over grande and have never seen anything.”

Reddit’s response to the request highlighted that the statute of limitations for copyright infringement is three years. However, the film companies argued that the statute of limitations should not affect whether the comments can serve as evidence in the case against Grande.

Challenges in Obtaining Identifying Information from Reddit Users

The First Amendment’s right to anonymous speech is not absolute, as mentioned by Beeler. In certain situations, Reddit and other online platforms may be required to reveal the identity of their users.

When a court assesses a request to unveil user identities, it considers the following factors: whether the subpoena was issued in good faith and without any improper intent, whether the identifying information directly relates to a core claim or defence, and whether there is no other source of information available to establish or disprove that claim or defence, as stated in the ruling.

The film companies argue that the user comments indicate that “Grande” has not implemented a sufficient policy to terminate repeat infringers, essential for a safe-harbour affirmative defence under US copyright law. According to Beeler’s writing, they also claim that users were attracted to Grande because it allowed pirating. In May, these film companies obtained identifying information for 118 of Grande’s top 125 pirating IP addresses. However, they state that they faced challenges in communicating with the 118 subscribers identified by Grande.

Grande’s disclosure of the names of 118 subscribers played a significant role in Beeler’s decision to deny the film companies’ motion. In her written explanation, Beeler stated that this act by Grande was a crucial factor in her ruling against the film companies’ request. Beeler Wrote,” As with the last subpoena, the plaintiffs have not shown that the identifying information is directly or materially relevant or unavailable from another source. This is a high standard. The plaintiffs already have 118 subscribers’ identifying information: they primarily resist serving those subscribers with subpoenas as burdensome and inconsistent with their August expert-disclosure deadline. They are the top pirating IP addresses, and they are from a more recent period: it is not apparent why subpoenaing even a subset of those addresses would not yield information equivalent to, if not better, data from the six Reddit subscribers. The information may be relevant, but it also is attenuated: it is, at best weak evidence about Grande’s insufficient policy regarding repeat infringers or its appeal to pirating subscribers.”

