Rainbow Six Siege Has Revealed A WWE Collab

On January 12th, Ubisoft’s popular FPS game, Rainbow Six Siege, unveiled a new collaboration with WWE. The collaboration includes special cosmetic bundles based on two wrestling stars, The Undertaker and Becky Lynch. The bundle includes Operator skins in the likeness of The Undertaker and Lynch, as well as gun charms, weapon skins, and banner backgrounds inspired by the wrestlers’ gimmicks and iconic catchphrases.

Rainbow Six Siege, which was released in 2015, is a 5v5 FPS game where teams take turns to plant or defuse a bomb or eliminate their opponents to secure a point each round. The game currently has a total of 65 playable Operators, each with their own unique utilities and skills players can use to fortify their bases and locate the opposing team.

Players have responded positively to the new collaboration, showing their excitement through WWE GIFs and memes, and many have already purchased the bundles. The collaboration is not a surprise as WWE is no stranger to video games and has had many successful titles, such as 2022’s WWE 2K22, and even a dedicated gaming YouTube channel called UpUpDownDown. The wrestling company has also collaborated with other popular games, such as Fall Guys, Fortnite, and King of Fighters, so wrestling fans and casuals can expect to see more superstars in the future.

It’s time to earn your @WWE Championship Title in #RainbowSixSiege. Don’t miss out on the Undertaker and Becky Lynch bundles for Blackbeard and Thorn! pic.twitter.com/L2eT9QEPxq — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 12, 2023

Rainbow Six Siege is still a popular choice among FPS enthusiasts and has a thriving esports scene. With the addition of crossplay and cross-progression in Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft has made the game more accessible to players and can encourage new people to try it out on their chosen consoles. The developer has other changes planned in the future to improve the FPS game further, so players better keep their eyes peeled. Since there are no plans for a sequel soon, we may keep hearing about new collaborations to keep the game popular. Rainbow Six Siege is available to play for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

In addition, the game often releases skin bundles for guns and Operators, like the NieR Replicant Maverick skin, which players have come to anticipate and look forward to. The WWE bundles can be purchased in Rainbow Six Siege’s in-game shop for 2160 R6 Credits each, or players can get them both by purchasing the WWE Rumble Bundle for 4080 R6 Credits. Overall, the collaboration between WWE and Rainbow Six Siege is a unique and exciting development, and players can expect more unexpected and exciting collaborations in the future.