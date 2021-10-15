Reliance Industries tops Indian corporates in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers rankings 2021

According to Forbes’ World’s Best Employers rankings 2021, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is one of the top four Indian corporations to work for. RIL, which is controlled by Mukesh Ambani, was ranked 52nd out of 750 worldwide corporations.

ICICI Bank is ranked 65th, HDFC Bank is ranked 77th, and HCL Technologies is ranked 90th in the top 100 Indian corporations.

Samsung Electronics of South Korea topped the Forbes rankings, followed by IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Dell Technologies of the United States. Huawei, situated in China, was ranked as the world’s eighth best employer.

According to news agency PTI, Forbes said the rankings were determined after a large-scale poll of employees who were asked to grade their companies on a variety of criteria. According to PTI, the rankings were compiled after polling 150,000 full-time and part-time workers for international firms and institutions in 58 nations. Forbes claimed it collaborated on the project with market research firm Statista.

“Survey participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out positively or negatively. The list is composed of 750 companies that received the highest scores,” it said.

Employees were asked to rank their companies on a variety of parameters, including their image, economic imprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility. Forbes stated, “The 750 companies with highest total scores made the final list.”

The Great Place to Work Institute, a global authority on workplace culture, recently named Reliance, India’s largest corporation by revenues, profits, and market capitalization, as ‘India’s Best Employers among Nation Builders 2021.’

Reliance did not lay off any employees throughout the pandemic and provided for their medical requirements as well as immunizations. In addition, the corporation took steps to financially safeguard the dependents of employees who died as a result of the pandemic. During the pandemic year, the corporation added 75,000 new employment.

The organization has consistently ranked among LinkedIn’s Top Companies for assisting employees in establishing a professional foundation. In 2020-21, the corporation and its many companies earned multiple HR Excellence awards.