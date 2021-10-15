Reports state that Dragon Age 4 will be Next-Gen only so don’t expect to play it on previous-generation consoles so far it’s just speculation about the release of the long-awaited fourth installment of the Dragon Age franchise. While it is not surprising because there is speculation that it will not be released until 2023.

The news comes from a LinkedIn post by one of the leading Dragon Age 4s designers who describes the game as in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. The information from a former BioWare developer’s LinkedIn profile was confirmed by GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb and his sources.

According to reports, the long-awaited Dragon Age 4 from BioWare will be a true next-generation game to be released on PS5, Xbox series X, S, and PC. After hearing from several BioWare developers working on the game, a developer gave an insight into how the team is developing the game – complete with beautiful concept graphics and short glimpses of game footage showing different vistas and locations. Canadian game developer Casey Hudson, who has worked on many Bioware games said that the team is “exploring new ways to use next-generation technology to bring the world of Dragon Age to life,” he also confirmed that Dragon Age 4 is still in its early stages of development.