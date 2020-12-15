Reliance Jio writes to TRAI, accuses Airtel, Vodafone of ‘capitalising’ on farmers protests

Reliance Jio writes to TRAI, accuses Airtel, Vodafone of ‘capitalizing’ on farmers protests

The farmer’s protest has now come to create a new buzz in the tech world. The hashtag #BoycottJio goes trending on Twitter and Reliance Jio firmly believes that Airtel and Vodafone have dirt on their hands. The farmer’s protest moment has come to Reliance Jio writing to the Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) demanding strict measures to be taken against Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for “unethical practices” and “unscrupulous violations”.

What Reliance Jio writes to TRAI?

Reliance Jio while writing the letter to the secretary of TRAI adds on to its letter of September 28, 2020, stating “highlighting the unethical and anti-competitive MNP (mobile number portability) campaign being run by Airtel and VIL to capitalize on the ongoing farmer protests in northern parts of the country”. “We submit that despite the above submissions, these companies continue to remain directly/indirectly involved in supporting and furthering the insinuations and false and frivolous rumors of Reliance being an undue beneficiary of the farm laws, for unethical pecuniary benefits in the form of induced porting of RJIL customers,” – said Reliance Jio in its letter.

