Remedy confirmed Alan Wake Remastered is coming to PC and Consoles this Fall

Today, Remedy Entertainment, the developers of action-adventure game Alan Wake, confirmed that a remake for the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles are in the works. Remedy fansite All Sudden Stop today released an announcement from their favorite author about the game. Expect more news and images about Alan Wake Remaster in the coming months with the launch just around the corner.

Epic Games, publisher, and developer of Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake Remastered comes to consoles and PCs this fall. There have been rumors of a new remaster of the Alan Wake Remedy classic and now it has been announced that PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X will debut the game on PlayStation consoles for the first time. The remake of Final Fantasy 7 will be released on October 5, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles.

Remedy Entertainment announced that Alan Wake Remastered is a revamped version of its exciting action-adventure title that is coming this fall to PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. Published by Epic Games, Alan Wake remastered version of the classic from 2010 is a classic game about a haunting vision of the author that comes true, with a full Alan Wake experience that will include the main game along with two expansions packs, one of them being Signal Writer, in 4K visuals and new commentary by creative director Sam Lake. The Alan Wake Remaster, released by Epic, is exclusively available for EPIC Games Store and PC, as the game has its first appearance on PlayStation consoles.

Remedy says the game will include new rendered 4K graphics, but it’s unclear what other technical improvements we’ll see. Remedy Entertainment made the announcement about the remaster by publishing an open letter on Sudden Stop, a community-based website that has been promoting Remedy’s games since 2012. Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy confirmed in the post that Alan Wake: Remastered will include updated graphics that can be interpreted to play the game in 4K on the right hardware.

Wakes return comes as no surprise as it leaked on dealer lists last week, suggesting a release date of October 5 is imminent. Developer Remedy has released Wakes Awe, the second expansion for its upcoming game Control 2019. While Alan Wake Remastered is exciting in itself, the best part of the announcement is that it means that for the first time in more than 11 years, the original Alan Wake is going to be on the PlayStation consoles for the first time since it was released on the Xbox 360. The game was well received at its launch, scoring 83% on PC and Xbox 360 on the overall rating site Metacritic, making it available on the PlayStation platform for the first time.

At present, Remedy has not yet confirmed a specific release date for this autumn, but with the latest leak, it is certain that the game can be released next month. A full unveiling is expected at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, but it is possible that this is just a case of Remedy deciding to cancel a small advance notice after a leak. Alan Wake Remastered is available for the first time for PlayStation consoles on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC through Epic Games Store as well as PS4 and PS5.

The remaster will contain all sorts of Easter eggs and teasers for the sequel, but it will take a while before Remedy will be able to flaunt it in an appropriate format. It’s been 11 years since players set foot in the Pacific Northwest city of Bright Falls for the first time, but now you can pick up a later PC release on Steam with a remaster that promises to rejuvenate Remedy Entertainment’s beloved 2010 Xbox 360 with all-new 4K graphics. Fans can finally rest easy, knowing that their favorite author will return to PC and consoles this year.

Alan Wake Remastered is published by Epic Games via the Epic Games Store. Remedy Games last year signed a release agreement with Epic Games for its first two games, which explains why the remaster appears in the Epic Games Store database. The fact that PlayStation owners can try Alan Wake for themselves means that Alan Wake: Remastered should be immediately popular with Xbox fans who hope Remedy Games can refresh the modern console.

Alan Wake is still a great horror game inspired by David Lynch, Mark Frost s supernatural soap opera Twin Peaks, and the novels of Stephen King and you can play the updated version on PC, PS4 / 5, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One S. We are optimistic that the long-awaited sequel, which fans of the original game have been demanding for some time, is finally in the works, but the remedy itself is far from guaranteed at this stage.