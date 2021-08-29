Renault reveals new all electric sedan with subscription service

Renault launches its new all-electric sedan which will be available only through subscription service. The Mobilize Limo will be available for ride-hailing, private hire, and fleet use. So one cannot own the vehicle. It has a 60kWh battery pack and 279 miles range per charge.

It runs on a single motor with 150 horsepower and has 162 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the sedan has a top speed of 87 mph and can go 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 9.6 seconds. Also, it can be charged with both AC and DC systems. Where fast charging can add 155 miles with the charging of 40 minutes. As the average miles covered by professional drivers is 155 miles, the range is suitable for providing subscription services to customers.

The all-electric limo is equipped with high-tech features like blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, pedestrian collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. There is a refrigerator located between the front seats. The front dash has two large screens of a 10.25” instrumental panel and a 12.3” infotainment screen.

Looks like Renault considered many options as the above advertisement shows. Electric vehicles can be costly and having a charging station at certain locations often stops a customer from buying the EV. There are many Tesla taxis in the US, which continue to grow as many drivers observed less maintenance cost. EVs are a highly preferred option if possible for ride-hailing companies. However, Renault seems to be getting into the business on its own by only giving the option of subscription services to its customers.

Experiencing the luxury ride

The luxury ride experience at an affordable ride price from Renault. Passengers will be able to make use of all the features in the car. Including the USB port, located at the rear wheel. There is a 411-liter loading capacity, suitable for long drives too. The spare wheel is located under the car, thus leaving space for trunk capacity.

Additionally, there is a removable armrest with two cupholders. Three adults can comfortably sit in the rear seats with 288 mm knee room. Its 2.75-meter wheelbase allowed for enough legroom. They are fully equipped with safety systems including eight airbags and other driver-assist features. These sedans will be launched by mid-2022. Meanwhile, from September 8 this year, a fleet of 40 will be on roads as part of the testing process in Europe. The fleet will be launched in the IAA Munich show in Germany. Ride-hailing companies in Europe will have to compete with luxury sustainable rides soon enough.