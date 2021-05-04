Data backup company Acronis raises $250 million

Acronis, a data recovery startup raised an amount of $250 million today. With the recent funding, the total amount raised by the company to date will touch a monumental $408 million. Serguei Beloussov, the founder and CEO of the company said that the funds will be channeled towards the acquisition of more companies, expansion, and improvement of the company’s engineering team, in addition to building more than 111 datacentres globally.

Acronis

Acronis’ primary focus is on backup, disaster recovery, sync and share, file access security, so on and so forth. These are also the company’s major revenue generators. The company’s client base is a huge spectrum that includes home users to large organizations and enterprises. The company is well known for its backup software, True Image, and undoubtedly it is the major point of attraction. The software makes use of machine learning and virtualization to facilitate the mirroring of images, disk cloning, and scanning for malware in copied files.

Acronis Cloud platform, on the other hand, includes backups, data recovery, and the likes.

Another major highlight is the additional products of the company’s disk-based backup and recovery suite namely, Acronis Backup and Acronis Backup Advanced. They help in protecting the files from modification and encryption, while also ensuring that process disruption is minimal during the course of the process. A centralized management dashboard enables admins to back up to cloud storage providers, thereby facilitating the conversion of backups into virtual machine files.

In addition to the aforementioned backup software, Acronis also provides a shareware app that goes by the name ‘Disk Director.’

Data Backup and Recovery Market

It is expected that by the year 2022, the data backup and recovery market will touch a total worth of $11.59 billion. And being a part of this rapidly growing field will inevitably allow the company to derive benefits from its growth.

At present, the company has a consumer strength of over 5.5 million, with a total of 500,000 businesses. This includes 80% of the Fortune 1000 companies.