ReNEWate secured $272K in pre-seed investment

Renewate Infrastructure Technologies Pvt Ltd (ReNEWate), a Pune-based contract digitization startup, has now secured pre-seed funding of INR 2 crore from Better Capital.

The deep tech startup will now going to use the new funds to expand its product offerings, accelerate growth, and further development of its technology offerings.

“Millions of property improvement professionals and contractors are still using archaic and unproductive methods for running their businesses, losing time, as well as revenue. Renewate is filling an important gap in this multi-billion dollar industry by digitising contractors with a mobile-first vernacular-first app that brings simple, yet powerful tools to help them work smarter,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.