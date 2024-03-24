Veteran investor Jim Rogers, famous for co-founding the Quantum Fund with billionaire George Soros, continues to cast doubts on the future of cryptocurrencies, including the well-known Bitcoin. Despite recent surges in its price, Rogers remains skeptical, expressing his belief that all cryptocurrencies will eventually vanish.

Jim Rogers, a veteran investor, expects all cryptocurrencies to ‘disappear’ eventually due to his skepticism towards their long-term viability. At the India Today conclave, Rogers expressed his skepticism, stating, “I’m very skeptical of crypto. I don’t expect it to last.” He emphasized his preference for investments in tangible assets like commodities over cryptocurrencies, stating that he sees no long-term value in digital currencies.

Lack of Confidence in Bitcoin

Despite recent price surges, Jim Rogers expects all cryptocurrencies to ‘disappear’ and go to zero someday. Rogers highlighted his lack of confidence in Bitcoin’s lasting value compared to commodities like rice or sugar, which he believes will always hold value. He firmly stated, “Bitcoin will disappear and go to zero someday.”

In contrast to the volatility of cryptocurrencies, Rogers expressed his confidence in commodities like gold and silver, stating that he doesn’t believe Bitcoin will replace them as safe-haven assets. He stressed that while many people understand the value of gold and silver, the majority do not grasp Bitcoin’s value.

No Holdings in Cryptocurrencies

Rogers confirmed that he does not own any cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. He reaffirmed his stance, saying, “I have never bought Bitcoin. I have never sold or short bitcoin.” Instead, he indicated a preference for gold and silver as investments.

While acknowledging cryptocurrencies as viable trading instruments, Rogers reiterated his belief that they will eventually disappear. He pointed out that many cryptocurrencies have already vanished.

Consistent Skepticism

Rogers’ skepticism toward cryptocurrencies is not new. In the past, he has expressed concerns about governments potentially outlawing cryptocurrencies and their susceptibility to government control and regulation.

Rogers also shared his views on the future of the U.S. dollar, predicting its potential demise as countries explore alternative reserve currencies. He sees the Chinese yuan as a competitor to the USD and anticipates the next recession to be the most severe in his lifetime.

Jim Rogers’ continued skepticism toward cryptocurrencies reflects his preference for tangible assets and his doubts about the long-term viability of digital currencies. Despite Bitcoin’s recent price surges, Rogers remains steadfast in his belief that cryptocurrencies will eventually disappear.

Jim Rogers’ Skepticism Towards Cryptocurrencies

Jim Rogers’ skepticism towards cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, stems from his preference for tangible assets and his concerns about the long-term viability of digital currencies. Rogers, a seasoned investor, emphasizes the importance of investing in assets like commodities, such as gold and silver, which have historically held value.

Rogers draws a stark contrast between cryptocurrencies and tangible assets like rice or sugar. While he believes in the enduring value of commodities, he expresses doubt about the lasting value of cryptocurrencies. He points out that while commodities have practical uses and intrinsic value, cryptocurrencies lack such inherent value, making them susceptible to volatility and potential obsolescence.

Risks and Concerns

Jim Rogers doubts Bitcoin’s ability to replace safe-haven assets like gold and silver, and expects all cryptocurrencies to ‘disappear’. Rogers’ skepticism stems from his concerns about government regulation and control over cryptocurrencies. He fears that governments may outlaw or heavily regulate cryptocurrencies, leading to their eventual demise. Additionally, he questions Bitcoin’s ability to replace traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver, highlighting the widespread understanding and acceptance of these commodities compared to cryptocurrencies’ relatively new and complex nature.

Rogers’ skepticism towards cryptocurrencies reflects his cautious approach to investing and his preference for tangible assets with intrinsic value. While acknowledging the potential for cryptocurrencies as trading vehicles, he remains unconvinced of their long-term viability and predicts their eventual disappearance. In the ever-evolving finance landscape, it’s crucial to consider diverse viewpoints and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Also Read: Breaking News: Hospitality Worker Stuns Authorities, Caught with $2.5B Bitcoin Fortune