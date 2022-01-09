At least two statewide Republicans in Georgia are accepting cryptocurrency donations for their campaigns. These candidates are members of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who accept digital currency around the country.

Republicans in Georgia are accepting cryptocurrency

After receiving interest from donors, state Senator Burt Jones, a Trump-backed Republican running for lieutenant governor, has launched a cryptocurrency payment facility.

He joins David Belle Isle, another Republican Secretary of State candidate, who claims to have developed the first portal in the spring, apparently in response to donor demand. He claimed it took them more than six weeks to construct.

Do you have any idea where those extra Bitcoins are? You know, the ones you planned to give to a political campaign? You’ve come to the right place!

At least two statewide Republicans in Georgia are accepting cryptocurrency donations for their campaigns. These candidates are members of a bipartisan group of lawmakers who accept digital currency around the country.

After receiving interest from donors, state Senator Burt Jones, a Trump-backed Republican running for lieutenant governor, has launched a cryptocurrency payment facility.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC), which governs federal campaign money, has released guidelines on digital currency. It allows committees to store funds in a “bitcoin wallet,” but it does not exempt them from federal contribution limits or reporting obligations.

Yes, but, according to Emadi, there is no requirement that a cryptocurrency donation is designated as such when recorded in dollars. This makes determining how much Bitcoin has fueled political coffers in Georgia challenging.

When he solicited bitcoin donations in 2014, former Georgia Republican Representative Bob Barr was on the leading edge of technology. It happened, he says Axios, thanks to the direction of his youthful staff.

The US Federal Election Commission (FEC) issued its long-awaited decision to enable political candidates to solicit campaign contributions in Bitcoin in May 2014, thereby allowing campaigns to take up to $100 per donor.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Despite a bloodbath in the market, the mayor of New York City advises investors to buy the dip