Ridley Scott to produce a film about Ethereum network

Thin crust The film to be directed by Scott will be based on the book “The Infinite Machine” by Camila Russo. The book talks about Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, and how he has been behind the development of the Ethereum network. The book will be turned into a full-length film, and Ridley Scott will be one of the producers of the film.

Scott has had a successful career in the film industry. He has directed Oscar-winning films, including Gladiator, The Martian and Alien. Apart from Scott, the other producers of the film will be Alejandro Miranda, Tom Moran and Vera Meyer. The film will be directed by Shyam Madiraju.

Camila Russo, who is behind the book on which the film will be based, is a cryptocurrency journalist. She has said that the production crew is a perfect fit for the film.

“It’s incredibly exciting that Ridley Scott and the crew at Scott Frey join us to produce the movie of “The Infinite Machine.” I want to make a feature film about the interesting story about the people behind the most revolutionary technology since the Internet. Can’t imagine a better team to transform into one that will capture the hearts of our generation,” she said.

HarperCollins published The Infinite Machine: How an Army of Crypto Hackers is Building the Next Internet with Ethereum in 2020. The book describes how Vitalik Buterin convinced a group of developers and investors to come together to create a global computer and the challenges they faced along the way.

The book has received noteworthy praises from leading media firms. Bloomberg Businessweek lauded it as one of the 49 most fascinating titles of 2021. The Wall Street Journal said the book is the best introduction to the world of Ethereum.

By drawing content from such a sensational read, The Infinite Machine movie is set to be an instant hit, especially within the crypto community. Scott Free’s involvement in the film’s production is expected to play a significant role in making it successful.

The company is behind some of the most successful films, including Top Gun, Gladiator, Blade Runner, and Alien, among others. Scott Free films have received more than 80 Academy Award nominations.

This news comes as web3 projects continue getting featured in the film industry. Earlier this month, leading crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it would produce The Degen Trilogy, an animated film to honor the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection.