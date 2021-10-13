Riot Games will be disabling Cross-Team Chat in League Of Legends

Riot Games stated in a blog post that the Cross-Team will be removed from the game, including League of Legends leaderboards, but communication with your own team will continue. If the chat is disabled, players can still communicate with their teammates via team chat and emotes. Riot believes that this is an effective way to defuse the growing problem of players in the game state, and the unfortunate loss of chat gives net game time.

In response to increasing problems with verbal abuse at League of Legends games, Riot in patch 1.12.1 disables all chat features in queues that consist of matches. Riot Games announced today in a blog post that it will remove all chat features from matchmade games in their popular MOBA League of Legends, eliminating written chatter between players between team games. Riot recognizes that team chats can be a source of abuse and keeps them enabled because they play an important role in team coordination.

Riot acknowledges that in team chat toxicity can occur, but also explains that team chat has high benefits as it helps teams coordinate their strategies with each other. Game Director Van Roon said Riot is testing MOBA and its chat options to see if the feature should be retained or reactivated. In League of Legends Chat is the primary method to interact with enemy teams during the game and teams interact using emotes throughout the game. While chat features can have positive benefits, such as complimenting a player’s skills or in-game cosmetics, they can also be used to throw conversation opponents into the trash.

The change comes after Riot Games began recording players in the game in April to monitor toxic behavior, according to a report by PC Gamer. Disabling all chats is the latest in a series of steps that Riot has taken to combat toxic players in its various communities.

While Riot says they are still testing the removal of chats, it looks like this could become permanent in the future of League of Legends. The chat window at the end of the game remains cross-team, but it is hoped that users will not abuse it to lose functionality. League of Legends chat – and of course his Team Chat – is notorious for verbal abuse, and Riot has a long history of acknowledging and trying to take new measures to curb bad player behavior. The deactivation is carried out as a test to assess the changes in the chat and the impact of verbal abuse on reported penalty rates.