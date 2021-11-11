Ripple is launching a liquidity hub as SEC lawsuit continues

Ripple is launching a liquidity hub that will be a source for all tokenized assets in the market. This happens even after they are still fighting the lawsuit with the SEC but I guess innovation doesn’t stop. This new product from the company will allow users to access everything in one place. At the same time, it might also help the price of the XRP pump to higher levels. It will solve a big problem for enterprise investors as they go from platform to platform to make investments in the crypto space.

More about the liquidity hub

The liquidity hub will have tokens from market markets, exchanges, OTC desks, and future decentralized venues. The platform will be a one-stop solution and is expected to bring a lot of enterprise investors. It will support turn-key integration and smart order routing to get tokens at the best prices for the investors. One can buy, sell and even hold their assets on the platform itself. After the launch, it will initially have support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple itself.

Do note that the company has informed that the availability of tokens will vary by geography. And Ripple is also going to add features like staking and yield generation in the future. This is going to be a game-changer as these features are one of the main USPs of crypto, where you earn on top of the gains you are making.

The platform is tried and tested

In the announcement, Ripple also said that they have been using it internally for 2 years now. It has been a part of their internal liquidity management and has processed transactions worth billions of dollars. Coinme will become the first partner to use the product’s crypto-to-cash network and will use the features of the platform to provide more functionality on their platform. It will be interesting to see that when the product hits the market will the SEC object to anything. They have been against SEC for a long time and I don’t think its gonna end soon.

It will be interesting to see that when the product hits the market will the SEC object to anything. They have been against SEC for a long time and I don't think its gonna end soon.

