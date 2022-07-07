Rivian, Amazon, and Apple are reportedly taking laid off Tesla employees amid Elon Musk’s plans for workforce reduction.

As Tesla Inc conducts mass layoffs, tech companies such as Amazon, Apple and Google are bagging dozens of them rapidly. According to a report from Punks & Pinstripes, about 450 profiles of Tesla employees on LinkedIn revealed developments of the employees who left Tesla.

Reportedly, a large group of people moved to join other electric vehicle makers. About nine former workers joined the electric car companies such as Lucid Motors and Rivian as specified by their LinkedIn. On the other hand, only eight of the departures transferred to relatively more traditional automakers, such as Ford and General Motors.

Redwood Materials, the EV battery recycling company, along with Zoox, the autonomous driving backed by Amazon also took some of the employees. According to the report, more than 100 of the previous employees went on to Apple and Amazon. The iPhone maker had even hired top Tesla talent previously. In 2021, Apple even took the former Autopilot software director of Tesla, Christopher Moore as rumours of Apple’s Project Titan had been flooding one.

The data from LinkedIn came just weeks following Elon Musk announcing Tesla cutting 3.5% of its entire workforce, including 10% salaried staff. Moreover, this is not the first time that top tech giants have expressed interest in Tesla talent. In June, Amazon and Microsoft recruiters issued a call to Tesla employees who might be looking to leave the EV company.

“If the Emperor of Mars doesn’t want you, I’ll be happy to bring you over to #AWS,” Zafar Choudhury, a recruiting leader at Amazon Web Services, wrote on LinkedIn.

Clearly, tech companies are running after ex-Tesla staff owing to the company’s high bar of employees. Musk stated how he looks for candidates with firsthand experience and hands-on testing over a particular degree. Employees at Tesla had been going through a range of changes since Musk’s ultimatum to end remote working.

In the last few week, the Tesla CEO has gone on talk about his concerns for the future of the EV maker. In June, Musk stated that the new factories in Texas and Berlin had become ‘gigantic money furnaces’. Last week, Tesla reported its sales dropping almost 18% in the April-June quarter.

Clearly, Tesla is not the only one facing challenges as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reported how the company is scaling back on its hiring. Additionally, even Apple, Amazon and Microsoft witnessed slowed growth in certain sectors.