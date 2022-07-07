Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series first look leaked online hinting color options and more

Smart wearables are one of the numerous innovative products that Samsung has planned for release. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is one such much-awaited device. There have been rumors about the impending Samsung smartwatch for a time. According to the most recent source, a fresh leak shows the claimed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series in its first form.

First Look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series

The full renderings of the purported Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 have been revealed by well-known tipster Evan Blass through 91Mobiles. Two variations of the next Samsung wristwatch are seen in 360-degree leaks. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the standard Watch 5 vanilla variants are said to be the two models.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, according to the tip, is the more expensive and high-end model of the two. The Pro wristwatch similarly resembles the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which it replaced. According to the tip, the forthcoming Samsung Pro wristwatch, which is presently known only by the codename Project X, will launch in either a black or grey titanium finish.

Additionally, LTE radios enabling independent cellular access will be an option on the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. A little less expensive variant could also exist without this support. Along with the Pro model, Samsung will also release the standard Galaxy Watch 5, which will cost less and have a few fewer capabilities.

The tipster predicts that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 basic model will feature a wider range of colors than the Pro model in this case. The vanilla model will also come in LTE or Bluetooth versions for customers to pick from, exactly like the Pro variant. For the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, two-size versions are also anticipated.

The forthcoming Apple Watch Series 8, which would also compete with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, is also a subject of speculation. In the future days, we should hear more speculations and leaks about the new Samsung wristwatch.

What else we know so far:

Ice Universe, a tipster, predicts that Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro later this year using tougher and more expensive materials. According to Ice Universe, the Watch 5 Pro will include a titanium frame and sapphire glass. This also suggests that the watch may have a high price tag. Other than this, there is currently no information available on the Watch Pro model.

The basic Watch 5 is anticipated to have a fresh look, on the other hand. Additionally, sizes in 40mm and 42mm are anticipated. The body temperature sensor will not be included in the Galaxy Watch 5, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

WearOS may run on the Watch 5 just like it did on older models. In addition, the Galaxy Watch 4, which was introduced with a starting price of Rs. 23,999, is rumored to have comparable pricing to the Watch 5.

At this point, it is unclear when the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will be on sale. Samsung does, however, often unveil its watch at the August event. The launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series is anticipated for August 2022.

Also Read: