Robert Kiyosaki advises crypto investors to buy the dip

Robert Kiyosaki is known for his very successful book “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” He has always been in support of cryptocurrencies. And it seems even during the difficult times, Robert believes it’s time to buy. Kiyosaki had heard people say that they can’t afford Bitcoin when it was above $50k. So, now he says it’s your opportunity to “stop whining and take action,” advising them to buy the dip. This is an obvious relief for the crypto industry. Finally, after so much negative news and FUDs, we have some good news. Maybe it’s time to go back up.

Robert’s take on the crash

Robert Kiyosaki has always been of the conclusion that the problem is not Bitcoin or Elon Musk. The problem has and will always be the feds, Biden, and the treasury. He also thinks that Bitcoin (with gold and silver) is a solution to that problem. Those who have always been complaining that they could not get in early, it’s their time now. Instead of staying away and not giving Bitcoin a chance, it’s better to learn, do some research, and then invest. One can also look for altcoins that have always outperformed Bitcoin and will continue to do so.

Altcoins might have bled the most during the crash, but they are likely to give the most profits too. Getting in early on these coins is the trick, and if one can do some research, they will surely be able to make some wise decisions. Robert personally did not name any coin other than BTC as it is more or less a gamble.

Bitcoin is the future! Here’s why?

The rate at which the value of money decreases every year is called inflation. For example, if you need $1000 to purchase something this year and the same product costs $1050 the following year, then an inflation rate of 5% can be seen. Robert says that the government just wants to pay the debt using cheaper money. They will also raise the interest rates, print more money and will lead to a collapse of stock, bonds, real estate, and gold. This is why Bitcoin is important as it will protect the value of your money and increase its purchasing power. Robert has also made a price prediction of $1.2 million in the next 5 years.

What are your thoughts on the statement made by Robert Kiyosaki? And do you think that it’s time you start to buy Bitcoin? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: The largest Dogecoin whale recently added 420.69 coins