Robert Kiyosaki plans to buy Bitcoin when it tests $20k

The current market scenario is not very healthy for Bitcoin as the price has been correcting for quite a while. And the latest FUDs and news from the US and Russia have made things worse. It is the reason why Robert Kiyosaki says that Bitcoin is crashing, and he plans to buy it when it tests $20k. He still believes in Bitcoin and says this is just an opportunity that needs to be taken advantage of.

Robert Kiyosaki on Bitcoin

Robert has always spoken in favor of the digital asset Bitcoin. He doesn’t trust the feds, which is why BTC is very appealing to him. At the same time, he doesn’t drag down other assets like Gold or Silver and considers them valuable too. Robert said that he first bought Bitcoin when it was at $6k and then at $9k. So, when it hits $20k, he will buy more. It is an excellent opportunity to get richer.

Now many of you might be wondering how Bitcoin can reach $20k, isn’t $30k the support? Well, if you are new here, then this question is understandable. So, taking a look at previous cycles will help you understand that BTC has corrected more than 80% in the past as well. Therefore, the chances of that happening again is there.

In fact, Robert warned about an upcoming crash back in December 2021 itself. At the time, he said that all assets would crash, and depression was coming. He also shared his plans to buy more Gold, Silver, BTC, ETH, real estate, and oil.

What should you do as an investor?

If you are a crypto investor, then don’t panic sell just yet. No one knows where the market will head, so going to $20k is a possibility, not a 100% confirmation. But being prepared is the name of the game, and it is best if you keep funds ready to grab any opportunity. Once again, it is advisable that you only invest money that you afford to lose or keep in the crypto long term. Another critical piece of advice is to look out for top altcoins to invest in during this time, as they will offer a much higher growth opportunity when the market recovers.

