Robert Kiyosaki says Bitcoin will be worth $1.2 million in 5 years

If you are into the financial world, you must have heard about Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”. He is well known for the financial lessons that he taught with his book and is highly reputed. And recently he said that Bitcoin could be worth $1.2 million in 5 years. Robert also revealed that he purchased BTC at $9000 and could invest more as he is highly bullish on its future. This does make me even more bullish on Bitcoin and even the $1 million price target looks realistic to me.

Robert Kiyosaki on Bitcoin!

Robert said that he bought Bitcoin at $9000 when the global economy came under lockdown. And now that BTC is sitting well over $60k, this does seem to be a good investment. He does wish that he bought it at an even lesser price but it’s fine. But if you think it’s too late for you to get in, it’s not. In fact, Robert thinks there is always an entry point. He accurately predicted that by 2020-21 the price of Bitcoin will be between $50k-$60k in 2021 and see we are here. And now he says that $1 million in five years is definitely on the cards.

Citing the reason for this extreme price prediction is the intensive money printing carried out by the government. The pace at which inflation is increasing does make the idea of investing in crypto really good. But still, there is a lot of skepticism about whether the government could rain down on the currency. This point of view was presented by a lot of notable personalities like Michael Burry, Ray Dalio, and others.

Commenting on the same Robert said that he thinks that the government will definitely try to bring down Bitcoin. But it will be too big for them to handle. And in fact, he thinks that since the economy is crumbling from excessive inflation, there is no way he is spending the Bitcoin he has his hands on. If he wants to spend on something, he will borrow money and spent it on it but not his holdings.

Robert prefers Gold!

There is a long going debate whether Bitcoin is a better choice as compared to gold. Even after speaking favorably for Bitcoin, Robert did say that he prefers Gold over Bitcoin. This is because Bitcoin still has a very uncertain future. And on the other hand, Gold is God’s money as he says it. Robert did say that he is bullish on Bitcoin but not Biden and his communist party because they just print money like central bankers.

