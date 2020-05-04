Rooter secured $1.7M led by Paytm, leAD Sports, and others

Rooter, a Delhi based live sports engagement platform has now secured a Pre-Series A funding round led by $1.7million. The key investors in this round include lead Sports and Paytm, RockStud Capital, Adidas Family backed fund and Founder Bank Capital – an early stage arm of the RB investments, said the announcement.

Some of the angel investors that participated in the round include the Venture Catalysts and Anthill Ventures.

The fresh funding round will be going to be used by Rooter to grow its user base over the coming one year, capitalizing on the company’s upcoming esports, communities and gaming content.

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games, said,

“We continue to grow our content offerings through gaming, and the addition of Rooter’s communities and user-generated content will further enhance the use cases available on our platform. In the coming months, we will add more interactive content around Fantasy sports, Esports, and games while bringing benefits of the Paytm ecosystem to Rooter.”

