LoadShare secured Rs 100 Cr in Series B funding round

LoadShare, a B2C logistics startup, has now secured INR 100 crore in the funding round of Series B led by the BEENEXT, after securing INR 15 crore as a part of the same round, last month.

CDC Group also participated in the funding round, along with some of the existing investors such as the Stellaris Venture Partners, venture debt firm Alteria Capital and Matrix Partners India.

The startup aims to use the new funds to deepen its essential supply chain network. It also plans to expand its delivery network, and foray into sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and grocery for the delivery of essential items.

“The investment is timely as it helps us deepen our engagement with clients and continue building capabilities through investments in technology, attracting the best talent, geographic expansion and undertaking new initiatives (especially, hyperlocal delivery and movement of essentials),” said Raghu Talluri, CEO of LoadShare, in a press statement shared by Matrix India Partners.

“Over the past 12 months, we have been able to create over 3000 new jobs across our partner ecosystem, and we will continue focusing on this aspect as we grow further,” he added.

