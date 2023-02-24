“Hogwarts Legacy” breaks records with $850 million in global sales

The highly anticipated video game Hogwarts Legacy has shattered records and expectations alike with the biggest global launch ever for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned brand. Additionally, the game has set a Twitch record for single-player games with 1.28 million peak concurrent viewers at the time of launch. The game’s popularity has not dwindled since its launch, as it has had impressive player engagement, with over 267 million hours played from launch through Feb. 21. To date, the game has broken company records with 280 million hours played.

Hogwarts Legacy has increased global franchise fan engagement, with Wizarding World Digital receiving 300% higher traffic over the normal monthly unique visitor average for the first 10 days of February. The game’s success can be attributed to its captivating storyline and stunning visuals, which have been praised by gamers, fans, and reviewers worldwide.

Furthermore, In just two weeks, it generated $850 million in global sales and sold over 12 million units. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and has been developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has noted that The media giant’s continued focus on Harry Potter and its other popular IP, with plans to take full advantage of these franchises. It is clear that the “Harry Potter” franchise is still a significant revenue generator for Warner Bros., and they are keen to capitalize on its popularity.

However, the game’s arrival has fueled heated debate within the Harry Potter fan community due to author J.K. Rowling’s controversial views on transgender people. Although Rowling did not have any sort of involvement in the game, she will benefit financially from its sales, leading players to be anxious over whether playing it supports anti-trans deeds. This has created a massive public relations issue for Warner Bros.

Hogwarts Legacy invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. It features an original story set in the 1800s. The game has fulfilled the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts, providing fans of the franchise and new players alike with the opportunity to explore the magical world of Harry Potter.

In conclusion, Hogwarts Legacy has broken records and exceeded expectations with its impressive sales and engagement figures. The game has fulfilled the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and has increased global franchise fan engagement. However, the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender people has created a public relations issue for Warner Bros. Despite this, the media giant is committed to capitalizing on the popularity of the “Harry Potter” franchise and its other popular IP. With plans to take full advantage of these franchises, Warner Bros. is set to continue reaping the rewards of these beloved properties for years to come.