Peaky Blinders Is Getting Its Own VR Game

Peaky Blinders, the BBC’s historical and crime drama television series, is entering the VR gaming market later this year. Peaky Blinders fans may want to purchase a VR headset as the new game set in the show will hit Steam and the Meta Quest store later this year. Maze Theory, developer of several well-received Doctor Who games, will feature the Shelby Brothers and their gang on virtual reality headsets this year in the first-ever Peaky Blinders game.

The cast of the VR game Peaky Blinders will include new interpretations of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby and Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, and Maze Theory developers will work with these actors from the series to bring their favorite characters to the digital world. Players can also interact with fan-favorite characters from the series, including Arthur Shelby (voiced by Paul Anderson) and brand new faces created specifically for the story.

Maze Theory also promises that other familiar characters from another BBC show will appear alongside brand new ones. When players meet fan-favorite characters from the series, they’ll want to think about how they interact with them as Maze Theory plans to implement a new type of AI system.

The short trailer doesn’t give a detailed idea of ​​what the gameplay will look like, but Maze Theory says that players will have to make meaningful and difficult moral choices, so there’s an element of adventure in choosing to play. Set in the 1920s, the game offers an immersive experience as players choose their own path. Players will choose their own path through moments of subversion, wish fulfillment, narrative intrigue and thrilling scenes to see the story unfold.

The developers of Maze Theory expected the game's storyline to infiltrate the Underworld of the Peaky Blinders by coming face to face with beloved and feared characters. "Maze Theory is thrilled to give VR fans and enthusiasts access to the world of Peaky Blinders by taking them to 1920s Birmingham and placing them in iconic locations like The Garrison Pub and Charlies Yard," said Ian Hambleton, CEO Maze theory. The release date for the VR game Peaky Blinders will take place in 2022, the developers of Maze Theory have promised, but have not yet specified the month, it will be called The Kings Ransom.

As for the platforms Peaky Blinders VR will be available on, the Steam games page lists the HTC Vive and Valve Index as supported headsets, and Peaky Blinders VR will also be coming to Quest 2, according to an official Oculus blog post. Maze Theory has already released previous VR games for Sony glasses, so it's not impossible, although there's a chance we'll see Peaky Blinders on PSVR 2.