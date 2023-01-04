Rumor That Fable 4 Was Restarted Internally Is Debunked

It has recently been rumored that Playground Games had to restart development on their highly anticipated title, Fable 4, due to the game being unplayable. This rumor originated from a now-deleted tweet by a user known as Idle Sloth, who claimed to have obtained the information from 4chan. The tweet stated that Fable had been scrapped and restarted in the Unreal Engine, rather than the in-house Forzatech engine that was originally being used. However, these rumors have been debunked by industry insiders Jez Corden and Christopher Dring. Corden stated that the rumors of the game being switched to the Unreal Engine were “total lies,” and Dring confirmed that the rumors were simply not true.

Despite the long development time of Fable 4, little is known about the game. This has led to much speculation and rumors among Xbox fans, who are eagerly waiting for more information and updates on the game. In addition to Fable, there are also high hopes for other Microsoft projects such as Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga. With the recent spate of game delays, many are hoping that 2023 will see a greater number of releases from Microsoft’s first-party studios.

There have been reports that Microsoft has brought in Eidos Montreal to help with the development on Fable, similar to how The Initiative is assisting with Perfect Dark. This year already has several console exclusives scheduled for release, including Bethesda’s Starfield and Redfall, STALKER 2, and ARK 2. These, along with the potential for updates on long-term projects like Fable, have many gamers excited for what 2023 has in store. It is clear that this year has the potential to be a great one for gaming, with a variety of highly anticipated titles on the horizon.

(RE: Fable switching to Unreal Engine rumor.) — Jez (@JezCorden) January 3, 2023

Despite the denial of the rumors surrounding the development of Fable, it is still unclear what the current state of the game is. Many are hoping that more information will be revealed this year, giving fans a better idea of what to expect from the final product. Until then, it is important to take all rumors and speculation with a grain of salt, as it can be difficult to determine the validity of such claims. Regardless of the development status of Fable 4, it is certain that Xbox fans will be keeping a close eye on any updates or news regarding the game. We hope that players will be getting some Fable-related news is the annual Xbox showcase that happens around E3.