Russia regulator blocked Google News citing reason of Ukraine conflict- Interfax

Russian communications regulator, Roskomnadzor blocked access to Google News in Russia this week. Reports specify how the organisation blamed the company for being host to various sites spreading “inauthentic” facts regarding the tensions in Ukraine. Referring to it as an “aggregator service,” the regulator blocked the service for allowing “fake material.” Interfax reported the news on Wednesday, March 23.

The Russian agency informed Interfax, a publication in the country, that they had followed the orders from Russia’s prosecutor general’s office. It mentioned how many publications hosted on the medium of Google New’s consisted of what they consider ‘fake’ information on the war in Ukraine.

Google posted a statement post the inaccessibility of Google News from Russia. The search giant confirmed that certain users are facing difficulties in accessing the website and app of Google News in Russia. Additionally, they mentioned that the cause of it was definitely not a technical issue from their end. Moreover, Google claimed that they “worked hard” to maintain the accessibility of information services like News for the people in the country for as long as they could.

“We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible.”

The Russian communications regulator had informed Interfax publication of the blockage on Wednesday itself. He mentioned how the American online news outlet played host to a number of publications and pieces of information they considered inaccurate. They referred to the material as ‘inauthentic’ and that were ‘publicly’ crucial regarding the ongoings of the ‘special military operation’ taking place in Ukraine. At this point, a new law in Russia considers any report of an event illegal that could possibly discredit the Russian military.

Roskomnazdor had previously warned Google about the ads on YouTube depicting threats to Russian people, showcasing the platform’s “terrorist nature.” On the other hand, this week, Google barred ads beside content that exploit the war going on at Ukraine. Russia went on to block access to Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram amidst the tensions.

The communications regulator had also blamed Facebook-parent Meta for restricting Russian state media on its platforms. Along with it, for making a policy alteration that would enabled hate speech towards Russia and its people. This led to Russian prosecutors filing to label it as an “extremist organisation.” Youtube and TikTok, along with Meta had also blocked Russian state media outlets. Additionally, Google had blocked the download of the app of ‘Russia Today’ in Ukraine.