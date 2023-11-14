Korean giant Samsung has plans to launch a budget-friendly Galaxy Foldable for the year 2024, which will be possibly priced below $500. Regarding foldable, Samsung has been leading its way to being among the leading foldable smartphone makers, from releasing the first ever foldable to becoming the leading foldable phone maker in 2023.

Samsung has grown a lot. However, Samsung is taking another step ahead by bringing down the price to a maximum extent, where now we might finally see a Foldable for a price of as low as $500.

Samsung Foldable Under $500 – Launched Expected in 2024

The year 2023 ended up with many smartphones, from smartphones to tablets and even technologies.

Talking about smartphones, this year, we got to see Samsung also release their new premium flagships to even budget-friendly smartphones.

After ending 2023 with a great set of smartphones, 2024 will also start with a great collection of smartphones. Talking more about this anticipated Samsung Foldable, we have a report sharing that Samsung plans to release their new “Budget Friendly Foldable,” which will be priced near the existing premium budget Samsung phones, the Galaxy A Series.

Reports also share that the new budget-friendly foldable phones will be named Samsung Galaxy Z FE.

Do you have plans to buy a new foldable for the coming year? Then you can have your eyes on this new Galaxy Z FE Smartphone. Here are the complete details about the foldable we have so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z FE – Latest Leaks and Rumors

Talking about the new Samsung Galaxy Z FE foldable, we have leaks sharing that the new Z FE smartphone will be released to compete against the already existing Motorola Razr lineup of smartphones.

Korean giant Samsung has its Galaxy Z Flip lineup of smartphones, but with the new premium midrange foldable, we might see an even greater foldable, which will come with great features.

Talking about the Galaxy Z FE, we have reports claiming that the new foldable will be released after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch.

The pricing of the foldable is expected to be between $400 and $500. The new phone will be foldable and less expensive than the Galaxy S FE series smartphone.

What’s the expected specification?

Talking about the Galaxy Z FE specs, we have reports claiming that the foldable will come with great features where we might see a flippable or foldable display on the front side.

However, talking about the internals, we believe that to cut, we might see a flagship processor released a year or two before; we can expect a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

On the camera side, the budget-friendly foldable will come with an excellent onboard camera. Possibly, a 48MP or a 12MP sensor will be combined with an Ultrawide angle sensor, too.

Moving on to the battery side, we might find the Galaxy Z FE foldable with a decent battery with a battery capacity between 4000mAh and 4800mAh.

Conclusion

Currently, no confirmed report claims whether we will see the Galaxy Z FE foldable anytime soon or not.

But, we do expect that the smartphone maker is currently developing this budget-friendly foldable. After all certifications, we might soon see more confirmed reports about the Galaxy Z FE Foldable smartphone.

The new Galaxy Z FE budget-friendly foldable might launch after August as the flagship foldable is usually released in August every year via their Galaxy Unpacked Event. However, we will be updating you with more updates about the Galaxy Z FE foldable in the coming time, so stay tuned with us on TechStory.

