Samsung Galaxy A13 5G leaks shows awesome specs for a budget of $249

The age of high-priced 5G phones may be coming to an end, as Samsung is preparing to debut a new line of affordable A-series phones, led by the Samsung A13 5G. Samsung has revealed the Galaxy A13 5G, a cheap 5G phone that will be available in the United States.

The $249 phone will include a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 90Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, 64GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a headphone port. Samsung also revealed the $159 A03s, but provided little information about it. Clearly, Samsung wishes to center our attention on the A13 5G. It’s the successor to last year’s Galaxy A12, a $179 4G phone. At AT&T and T-Mobile, the A13 5G will operate in the sub-6GHz frequency.

The A13 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. This is the same processor used in numerous foreign inexpensive phones, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, Realme 8 5G, and Honor X20 SE.

While 64GB of storage on the Galaxy A13 may not seem like much, the phone does contain a microSD card slot that allows you to add up to 1TB of external storage. Unfortunately, Samsung did not reveal the device’s RAM capacity.

While $249 is still a wonderful deal, it is a $70 increase over last year’s A12. This is most likely owing to a bevy of enhanced specifications across the board, which puts the A13 5G on the level with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. If Samsung can offer a compelling handset with the A13, it might end up on our list of the best inexpensive phones, which includes heavy hitters like the Google Pixel 4a and the iPhone SE.

We certainly wish Samsung provided more information regarding the $159 A03s phone. All we know is that it will be available in January of next year, will have a long-lasting battery, a triple camera configuration, and will be compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Even though the A13 is more costly than the A12, it continues to hint at a general trend of smartphones providing more for less.

