Samsung Galaxy A34 5G – Marketing Images & Specification LEAKED!

The upcoming Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G smartphones from Samsung, which will be released this year, are already receiving a lot of hype. Since many people have been waiting for this low-cost flagship to go on sale, we now have leaked images for the smaller A34 5G smartphone that give us a glimpse of the design and potential specifications of this new device.

Although Samsung has not yet made anything official, with the exception of the phone’s launch date, we already have some good leaks and rumors on the design and specification that will give you a good idea about the phone’s specifications. It will also be relatively simple to predict the price of the phone given its specifications. Without further ado, let’s look at the features that this new A34 5G smartphone will have.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G – Marketing Images

We already have some marketing images of the phone, with special thanks to Snoopy Tech, before the planned official launch. All we can conclude from the most recent image leaks is that Samsung will offer a wide range of color options. We can see the color options, which include Green, Purple, Black, and Gradient Silver, in leaked images.

A trio of housed cameras will also be visible on the back, and their design is quite similar to that of the A54 5G and the top-tier S series models. Additionally, the smartphone’s edges are slightly curved, but the front of the device has a flat display.

The smartphone’s center will be housed in a Water Drop notch on the front, and Samsung is also using a bezel that is relatively thinner and narrower with a slight chin thickness. We can say that Samsung worked hard to make the design feel expensive despite the low price.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G – Leaked Specification

According to the most recent speculative information, the Galaxy A34 5G will have a larger 6.6-inch sAMOLED display on the front that supports FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of power, the smartphone will use the most recent MediaTek chipset rather than the Snapdragon chipset! Samsung has decided to use the Dimensity 1080 SoC.

It has also been reported that the front will feature a standard 13 MP selfie camera, while the back will feature a trio of housed cameras that will accompany a 48 MP main camera sensor with OIS support as well as an 8 MP ultrawide and a 5 MP macro camera. Also, there are strong rumors claiming that the smartphone can possibly come with IP67 Rating which is again something we don’t find in budget premium phones yet.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G – Launch and Price Details

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone will go on sale for real on March 16th. And when it comes to the price, we believe that the smartphone will fall into the sub-Rs. 30,000 range because it has a good processor and, of course, a good selection of features.