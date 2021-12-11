Samsung Galaxy A53 tipped for Indian launch – Production to begin at Greater Noida Factory

The Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A52’s replacement, is slated to be released shortly. The likely primary features and design of the next Samsung Galaxy A53 have already been exposed through speculations and leaked renders.

Samsung will not release a 4G edition of the Galaxy A53. The new development confirms the introduction of the Galaxy A53 5G in India. Despite the fact that Samsung has yet to announce anything about the Galaxy A53.

What more to expect from Samsung Galaxy A53 5G?

The latest information comes from 91mobiles, which has learned through industry insiders that production of the Samsung Galaxy A53 in India has commenced at Samsung’s Greater Noida facility.

Aside from that, the insider said that the next Galaxy A53 5G would have the same waterproof certification as its predecessor, the Galaxy A52. The specific launch date has not yet been published. However, reports have it that the phone will be released early next year.

According to the renderings of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, the next Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will appear quite similar to the Galaxy A52. The genuine panel, on the other hand, is flat with no bends around the borders.

The front-facing camera sensor will be housed in a punch-hole cutout on the Galaxy A53 5G. The bottom edge will house the USB Type-C connector and the speaker grille.

The phone is also said to be devoid of a 3.5mm headphone port. Furthermore, the phone will include a rectangular rear camera module with quad cameras and an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – Expected details on specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is likely to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is also claimed to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G CPU, which is also seen in Samsung’s other mid-range handsets such as the Galaxy A52s 5G. For photography, the device’s quad cameras might comprise a 64MP or 48MP primary camera combined with an ultrawide sensor and a macro shooter.

The next Samsung Galaxy A53 will have a 5,000 mAh battery, whereas the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy A52 had a lesser battery of 4,500 mAh. The phone is planned to be available in white, black, blue, and orange colors.

Furthermore, an earlier source stated that Samsung intends to begin introducing the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology for all mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones in 2022. Given this, we anticipate that the Galaxy A53 will include OIS. Other specifics, like storage configuration, screen size, and charging speed, are yet unclear.

