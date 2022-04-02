Samsung Galaxy A73 5G officially launched for Rs.41,999 – Specification and Pricing Details

Samsung recently unveiled its new A-series smartphones. The Galaxy A73, the most powerful phone in this sector, joins the Galaxy A53 and A33, but no pricing was announced. The phone’s availability in certain areas such as India was also unknown.

Samsung India, on the other hand, has recently verified that the Galaxy A73 would be available in India. The phone now has an official price tag as well. The phone’s 8GB/128GB option will cost Rs 41,999, while the 8GB/256GB variant will cost Rs 44,999.

When will Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will go on sale?

If you want to purchase the Galaxy A73 5G, you may be able to save money by pre-ordering the smartphone. Users may obtain the Galaxy Buds Live TWS style earbuds for Rs. 499 with every pre-order of the Galaxy A73 5G, and Rs. 5,500 savings.

Similarly, consumers may receive an extra Rs. 3,000 discount by utilizing payment methods such as Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, or SBI credit cards.

Users may take advantage of these reductions by visiting the Samsung India website on April 8 at 6 p.m. The smartphone will be available in Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White colors.

What does Samsung Galaxy A73 5G feature inside?

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the company’s most costly and powerful smartphone to date. This smartphone has a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, while the smartphone’s back is composed of polycarbonate plastic.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC powers the smartphone, which has 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 12 and a unique OneUI 4.1 overlay on top. The firm has guaranteed four years of major Android upgrades and five years of security patches for the Galaxy A73 5G.

The cameras are another feature of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. A 108MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor comprises the quad-camera configuration at the rear. In addition, there is a 32MP selfie camera on the front that supports 1080p video recording.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging. However, keep in mind that the smartphone does not come with a charger and that you will need to purchase one in order to enjoy the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G’s rapid charging features.

