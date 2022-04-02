Apple iPhone 13 offer – 13 Mini discounted down to Rs. 46,999 with an Exchange offer

The Apple iPhone 13, the newest in the company’s flagship series, is a much-wanted smartphone in India. While many individuals cannot afford an iPhone 13, there are always appealing discounts and exchange offers on Apple iPhones for those looking for a deal. For new iPhone users, Apple’s website currently offers a trade-in option.

Offers for Apple iPhone 13 Series

Thanks to e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, potential iPhone buyers have more alternatives to pick from than Apple’s own website. The iPhone 13 series starts at Rs 69,900 for the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB in India and goes up from there depending on the variant and storage space.

Given that the smartphone’s price is out of reach for many Indian consumers, let’s have a look at some of the top exchange deals that can help you buy the latest iPhone at the best possible price. The iPhone 13 is currently available at a maximum discount of Rs 6,000 on Amazon, bringing the price down to Rs 73,990 for the iPhone 13 128GB variant. This offer is valid on all iPhone color variants.

Aside from that, Amazon customers may trade their old smartphone for a discount of up to Rs 14,900, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 59,090. The Rs 14,900 exchange is valid for all iPhone 13 series devices, including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Mini will cost Rs 55,000, the iPhone 13 Pro will cost Rs 110,000, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 15,000.

The vanilla iPhone 13 is available for Rs 5,000 cheaper than its advertised price of Rs 74,900 on Flipkart. The iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand, is about Rs 10,000 cheaper, with the base 128GB model beginning at Rs 59,999. There are no such bargains on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Flipkart.

In addition to the discount, Flipkart is providing up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange. If the entire Rs 13,000 exchange value is utilized, the vanilla iPhone 13 would cost Rs 61,900, and the iPhone 13 Mini will cost Rs 46,999 for the 128GB storage option. There is also a Rs 13,000 exchange offer for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

