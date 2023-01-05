Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go with Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 SoC Launched

After releasing pro versions such as the newest Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Samsung has recently announced their new updated laptop inside their Galaxy laptop portfolio. This is the new Galaxy Book 2 Go, but there’s a catch this time!

This year, it appears that Samsung has contemplated upgrading their laptop series to provide better increased performance for the price. The jump was made possible by including a new and upgraded chipset onboard. Samsung ha gone with sporting a new Qualcomm CPU, the Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 SoC.

So, if you’re considering of purchasing a new student-friendly or even a business laptop for this year, now could be the time to act. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what this laptop includes:

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go – What does it feautre?

The laptop’s main selling points was its processor! As previously stated, the laptop is equipped with the most recent Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 7C+ Gen 3 SoC.

If we go by the facts, this chipset offers a 40% increase in CPU performance and a 35% increase in GPU performance when compared to the previous Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 that powered the first generation Galaxy Book 2 Go.

Samsung has not confined the performance to the CPU and GPU alone, but has also moved forward to provide you with improved connectivity functions. The laptop now has the newest Wi-Fi 6E connection as well as the latest Bluetooth 5.2.

To give you with better and smoother performance, the Korean behemoth has also introduced a quicker RAM that comes in an LPDDR4x configuration and is clocked at 3200Mhz. You also receive an SSD NVMe storage.

Moving on to the battery, the new chipset was made using a 6NM manufacturing process, which is more than enough to give you with a greater battery life right out of the box. According to reports, the laptop will be able to give an overall battery backup of up to 21 hours.

FAQs

Is Samsung Galaxy Book 2 a laptop?

Samsung has launched its new laptop business, beginning with their new Galaxy series laptop, which comprises a variety of Go laptops all the way up to the Pro 360 laptop.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go 5g a Chromebook?

Samsung has not gone with the traditional way to bring Chromebooks for affordable pricing but infact you will also see this Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G doesn’t runs on Chrome OS. Instead of Chrome OS, you can get the taste of the latest Windows 11 operating system on this laptop.

Is Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go worth buying?

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Go is capable of handling everyday tasks for both students and businesses, so if you’ve been seeking for a better-performing laptop, you might not be disappointed in purchasing this Galaxy Book 2 Go.