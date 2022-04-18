Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched confirmed for 22nd of April

Samsung just introduced a slew of Galaxy A-series phones in India, and with the April 22 debut of the Galaxy M53 5G, it now wants to focus on its Galaxy M series.

To recall, the phone was just recently released globally as a variation of the Galaxy A73 5G, although with slight changes. Here’s what you can anticipate.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Expected for 22nd of April

In a tweet, Samsung revealed the Galaxy M53 5G’s debut date in India. The event will take place on April 22 at 12 p.m. The information has already been disclosed by Mukul Sharma.

Introducing the all-new #GalaxyM53 5G that’s up for anything that you want to explore. Capture your adventures in great detail with its segment best 108MP Camera. Or stay always connected with the segment only Auto Data Switching feature. pic.twitter.com/HftL7ZBIn4 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 18, 2022

The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon India, which has already established a website with a few details. The Galaxy M53 5G, as previously rumored, will include a Super AMOLED+ display, 108MP cameras, and “segment only auto data switching functionality.” This will almost certainly be less than Rs 30,000.

Specification details for Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Galaxy M53 5G will have a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ Infinity-O screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole in the center.

A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage will power the smartphone. It is unknown whether the phone would be available in a range of RAM+storage configurations in India.

The phone will include four cameras on the back: a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will also be a selfie camera with a 32MP resolution. Photo remastering, object removal, and video calling effects will also be available.

A 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Android 12-based One UI 4.0, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and other features are also included.

However, the specific cost and availability details are still unclear, and we will have to wait until the April 22 launch, which is just around the horizon, to obtain all of the information.

This is Samsung’s second M series smartphone to be released this year, after the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The phone’s ‘Notify Me’ page is now up on Amazon India, and when it goes on sale, it will also be accessible on Samsung’s own website, as well as other retail outlets. The Galaxy M53 replaces last year’s M52 5G, which launched with a starting price of Rs 25,999.

On the Amazon page, Samsung has also emphasized several camera software enhancements. These include the option to use its Video Call Effects to establish your own unique background over a video call.

The camera will also include an Object Eraser feature, which will allow users to erase any unnecessary objects from the shot image. There is also a Photo Remaster option, which allows you to bring back outdated and low-quality photographs.

