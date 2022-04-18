Apple iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Available For Sale At Best Price On Flipkart: Here’s How To Avail

Apple iPhone Fans, it’s good news for you guys. E-commerce site Flipkart is offering a hefty discount on a wide range of iPhone models which might leave you amazed. The company is offering discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and more.

Flipkart is offering bank and exchange discounts which will bring down the prices of all the iPhone models. So if you’re planning for one then this is the best time to grab one for yourself. Let’s have a closer look at the discounts.

iPhone XR price

Currently, the iPhone XR is listed on the e-store at Rs 44,999 with a discount of 14 percent from the regular price. Buyers can avail of up to Rs 13,000 extra off on their purchase by exchanging their old smartphone. Meanwhile, you can also avail a cashback of 5 percent by using an Axis bank card. This will bring down the price to Rs 30,399.

iPhone SE 2020 price

Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone SE (2020) globally and replaced it with the newly launched third-generation iPhone SE (2022).

The previous SE model is no longer listed on the Apple online store but some of the other shopping portals are offering it at a special discounted price. Flipkart is offering a heavy price cut on select color options of the iPhone SE (2020).

Flipkart is offering the red color option of the iPhone SE 128GB storage model at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. A 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1000 is available for Citi Bank credit and debit cards users bringing the effective price down to 26,999.

Additionally, customers with Citi bank credit cards or customers who opt for the EMI option will get a Rs 500 extra flat discount, which will bring down the price to Rs 26,499.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange depending on the condition of the smartphone to be exchanged. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can also get a 5 percent unlimited cashback.

iPhone 11 price

With a discount of 3 percent, an iPhone 11, 64 GB variant. can be purchased for Rs. 47,990 from Flipkart. With the help of an exchange offer, the price of the iPhone can further come down by up to Rs. 16,000.

The bank offers being provided on the iPhone include Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card, Credit and Debit EMI; and 5 percent Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

iPhone 12 price

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 can be purchased on Flipkart with a discount of 8 percent for Rs. 59,999. The cost of the phone can further be reduced by up to Rs. 13,000 off on the iPhone by purchasing it in exchange.

The only bank offer provided on the phone is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. While the freebies include 25 percent off on Discovery+ Subscription.

iPhone 13 price

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 74,990, but consumers can avail of a discount of up to Rs 16,000 on exchange and Rs 5000 instant off on HDFC card transactions. This will bring down the price of the phone to Rs 53,990.